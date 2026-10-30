Indian Railways approves Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: Check route, stops, timings

Indian Railways has approved a new Express train between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal. Check the train route, stoppages, timings and other key details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 30, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train approved by Railway Board (Image: Ministry of Railways/Enhanced using AI)Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train approved by Railway Board (Image: Ministry of Railways/Enhanced using AI)
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Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: The Ministry of Railways has approved a new train between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). This new train will further improve connectivity between the national capital and Kanpur Central and also ease the rush during peak times. This new train will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

In a letter dated October 27, 2026, addressed to the General Managers of Northern Railway and North Central Railway, the Railway Board said: “Ministry of Railways approves the introduction of the new train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T). The above introduction may be given effect from an early convenient date under advice to this office. If required, the inaugural train may be planned as a special service, which shall pick up its link subsequently.”

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Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Train number, Route, Distance, Travel time

The newly approved Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will run as train number 14153/14154. It will run via Tundla station. The train will cover a distance of 428 km in around eight hours.

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Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, train number 14153/14154 will stop at 8 railway stations. These are: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri, and Ghaziabad.

Kanpur Central-Delhi Express: Coach composition, Frequency

Train number 14153/14154 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express will be composed of LHB rake. The train will run as a daily service.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: Timings

Train number 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will depart from Kanpur Central at 20:40 hrs and arrive in Anand Vihar Terminal at 04:50 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, train number 14154 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central will leave from ANVT at 23:25 hrs and reach Kanpur Central at 07:25 hrs the following day.

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Kanpur Central–Anand Vihar Express: timings and stops

Train 14153/14154 will run overnight every day between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi, with eight stops on the way.
Daily
in both directions
8
stops on the way
8h 10m
Kanpur to Anand Vihar
8h
Anand Vihar to Kanpur
14153Kanpur to Anand Vihar
Leaves Kanpur Central at 8.40 pm and reaches Anand Vihar Terminal at 4.50 am the next day.
Journey time: 8 h 10 min
Runs daily
  1. Kanpur CentralDep 20:40
  2. Phaphund21:40 to 21:42
  3. Etawah22:38 to 22:40
  4. Tundla00:15 to 00:17
  5. Hathras00:45 to 00:47
  6. Aligarh01:33 to 01:35
  7. Khurja02:05 to 02:07
  8. Dadri02:50 to 02:52
  9. Ghaziabad03:56 to 03:58
  10. Anand Vihar TerminalArr 04:50
14154Anand Vihar to Kanpur
Leaves Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.25 pm and reaches Kanpur Central at 7.25 am the next day.
Journey time: 8 h
Runs daily
  1. Anand Vihar TerminalDep 23:25
  2. Ghaziabad23:50 to 23:52
  3. Dadri00:13 to 00:15
  4. Khurja00:53 to 00:55
  5. Aligarh01:50 to 01:52
  6. Hathras02:20 to 02:22
  7. Tundla03:13 to 03:15
  8. Etawah04:20 to 04:22
  9. Phaphund04:58 to 05:00
  10. Kanpur CentralArr 07:25
Times are in 24-hour format. At stops on the way, the first time is arrival and the second is departure.
Source: Railway Board
Express InfoGenIE
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Significance of Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train

The new Express train will boost rail connectivity between Kanpur and Delhi-NCR. It will offer passengers an additional travel option between the two regions. It will also strengthen connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region, benefiting daily commuters and long-distance travellers.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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