Indian Railways approves Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: Check route, stops, timings

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: The Ministry of Railways has approved a new train between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). This new train will further improve connectivity between the national capital and Kanpur Central and also ease the rush during peak times. This new train will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

In a letter dated October 27, 2026, addressed to the General Managers of Northern Railway and North Central Railway, the Railway Board said: “Ministry of Railways approves the introduction of the new train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T). The above introduction may be given effect from an early convenient date under advice to this office. If required, the inaugural train may be planned as a special service, which shall pick up its link subsequently.”