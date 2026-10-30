Indian Railways approves Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: Check route, stops, timings

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Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: The Ministry of Railways has approved a new train between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). This new train will further improve connectivity between the national capital and Kanpur Central and also ease the rush during peak times. This new train will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.
In a letter dated October 27, 2026, addressed to the General Managers of Northern Railway and North Central Railway, the Railway Board said: “Ministry of Railways approves the introduction of the new train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T). The above introduction may be given effect from an early convenient date under advice to this office. If required, the inaugural train may be planned as a special service, which shall pick up its link subsequently.”
The newly approved Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will run as train number 14153/14154. It will run via Tundla station. The train will cover a distance of 428 km in around eight hours.
During its journey between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, train number 14153/14154 will stop at 8 railway stations. These are: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri, and Ghaziabad.
Train number 14153/14154 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express will be composed of LHB rake. The train will run as a daily service.
Train number 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will depart from Kanpur Central at 20:40 hrs and arrive in Anand Vihar Terminal at 04:50 hrs the next day.
In the return direction, train number 14154 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central will leave from ANVT at 23:25 hrs and reach Kanpur Central at 07:25 hrs the following day.
The new Express train will boost rail connectivity between Kanpur and Delhi-NCR. It will offer passengers an additional travel option between the two regions. It will also strengthen connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region, benefiting daily commuters and long-distance travellers.