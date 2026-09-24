Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train approved: Check route, stops, timings and frequency

Kanpur-Anand Vihar New Train: Indian Railways has approved a new train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal. It is further expected to boost connectivity between the two cities.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 24, 2026 04:10 PM IST
Festive rush ahead: New Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar train approved (Image generated using AI)Festive rush ahead: New Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar train approved (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

New Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: Indian Railways has approved a new train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). The new service comes ahead of the Diwali and Chhath Puja festive rush, when passenger demand is expected to remain high. The train will provide additional berths for passengers and offer another travel option between Kanpur and Delhi.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time

The Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will operate as train numbers 14153/14154. The train will cover a distance of 428 km in approximately 8 hours and 10 minutes; and 8 hours in the return direction.

Also Read | Railway Board approves 2 new trains, 9 get new stops – Check routes

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Stoppages, Frequency

During its journey between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, train number 14153/14154 will halt at eight stations. These are: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad. It will run as a daily service.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Timings

Train number 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar (T) Mail will depart from Kanpur Central at 20:40 hours and reach Anand Vihar (T) at 04:50 hours the next morning. On its return journey, train number 14154 Anand Vihar (T)-Kanpur Central Mail will depart from Anand Vihar (T) at 23:25 hours and arrive at Kanpur Central at 07:25 hours.

Significance of Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express

The new daily service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal will further strengthen rail connectivity between the two cities. It will provide passengers with an overnight travel option and connectivity to important stations along the route. The train service will facilitate convenient movement between Kanpur, Etawah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and the Delhi region, supporting passenger mobility across this important rail corridor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments