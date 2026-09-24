Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train approved: Check route, stops, timings and frequency

New Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express train: Indian Railways has approved a new train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). The new service comes ahead of the Diwali and Chhath Puja festive rush, when passenger demand is expected to remain high. The train will provide additional berths for passengers and offer another travel option between Kanpur and Delhi.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time

The Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will operate as train numbers 14153/14154. The train will cover a distance of 428 km in approximately 8 hours and 10 minutes; and 8 hours in the return direction.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Stoppages, Frequency

During its journey between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, train number 14153/14154 will halt at eight stations. These are: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad. It will run as a daily service.