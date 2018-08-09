Indian Railways’ special trains for Onam and Velankanni Church Annual Feast 2018: Check details here

Between April and June this year, 25 escalators were commissioned, while nine lifts were built. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File) Between April and June this year, 25 escalators were commissioned, while nine lifts were built. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Onam is considered one of the biggest and most awaited festivals in Kerala. Known as the harvest festival, people of all communities come together to celebrate the day with enthusiasm and joy. The Velankanni Church Annual festival starts on August 29 with the hoisting of the church flag and would end on September 8. Lakhs of devotees are expected to offer their prayers at the Basilica Our Lady of Health located in Velankanni – a small town in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu – during the 11-day festival.

In order to clear the extra rush experienced during Onam and Velankanni Church Annual Feast, special trains have been introduced by the Southern Railways with advance reservations opening today. Here’s the complete list of special trains by the Southern Railway between August 24 and September 7.

Onam special trains

Suvidha Special Train from Chennai Central to Ernakulam Junction

1. Train No. 82615 Chennai Central – Ernakulam Jn. Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Central at 22.30 hrs. on 23rd August 2018 (Thursday) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 10.55 hrs. the next day.

Special Fare Special Train between Chennai central and Thiruvananthapuram Central

2. Train No. 06022 Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram central special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 15:15 hrs. on 23rd August 2018 (Thursday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 07:45 hrs. the next day.

3. Train No. 06021 Thiruvananthapuram central. – Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram central at 19:10 hrs. on 22nd August 2018 (Wednesday) and reach Chennai Central at 11:45 hrs. the next day.

Special Fare Special Train from Ernakulam Junction to Chennai Central

4. Train No. 06014 Ernakulam Jn. – Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 14.45 hrs. on 24th August 2018 (Friday) and reach Chennai Central at 04.50 hrs. the next day.

Special Fare Special Trains between Chennai Central and Kochuveli

5. Train No. 06047 Chennai Central – Kochuveli special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 15.00 hrs. on 21st August 2018(Tuesday) and 27th August 2018 (Monday) to reach Kochuveli at 06.45 hrs. the next day.

6. Train No. 06048 Kochuveli – Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 12.30 hrs. on 22nd August 2018 and 28th August 2018 and reach Chennai Central at 07.40 hrs. the next day.

Special Fare Special Trains between Nagercoil Junction and Mangalore Junction

7. Train No. 06023 Nagercoil Jn. – Mangalore Jn. special fare special train Via Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town will leave Nagercoil Jn. at 16.15 hrs. on 26th August 2018 (Sunday) and reach Mangalore Jn. at 06.30 hrs. the next day.

8. Train No. 06024 Mangalore Jn. – Nagercoil Jn. via Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam. special fare special train will leave Mangalore Jn. at 08.30 hrs. on 27th August 2018 (Monday) and reach Nagercoil Jn. at 22.15 hrs. the next day.

Velankanni Church Annual Feast special trains

Special Fare Special Trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Velankanni

1. Train No. 06046 Thiruvananthapuram – Velankanni special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram central at 15.30 hrs. on Wednesdays,29th August & 05th September 2018 to reach Velankanni at 03.45 hrs. the next day.

2. Train No. 06045 Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 22.10 hrs. on Thursdays, 30th August and 06th Septemeber 2018 to reach Thiruvananthapuram central at 12.15 hrs. the next day.

Special Fare Special Trains between Ernakulam Jn. and Velankanni

3. Train No. 06016 Ernakulam Jn. – Velankanni special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 23.00 hrs. on Tuesdays and Fridays; 28th, 31st August and 04th, 07th September 2018 to reach Velankanni at 13.00 hrs. the next day.

