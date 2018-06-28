Indian Railways passenger grievance redressal: Here is how you can lodge complaints online

Ministry of Railways along with two other apps launched Rail Madad aap on June 11. (File) Ministry of Railways along with two other apps launched Rail Madad aap on June 11. (File)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched a new mobile app ‘Rail Madad’ recently to streamline passenger grievance redressal. The Indian Railways has for the first time completely digitized the complaint management system. Now passengers can lodge their complaints through mobile/web and can also track a real-time feedback status on the redressal of their complaints. It integrates all the passenger complaints under a single platform and makes it easy for top management to continuously monitor the pace of grievance redressal.

Here are key features of “Rail Madad” app:

*The Rail Madad app helps lodge a hassle-free complaint and an immediate action on the same.

*It issues a unique identity to track the status of redressal.

*The app displays various helpline numbers (e.g., Security, Child helpline etc) and provides direct calling facility for immediate assistance in one easy step

*The complaint system is more systematic and is registered under one single platform for efficient progress and better management reports.

*The Rail Madad app also help generate trends on various performance parameters of a selected train/station like cleanliness, amenities etc.

The new IRCTC website

Earlier this month, the government had revamped its website on irctc.co.in for an improved railway ticket booking system. The new website has a more “professional” look that resembles international travel/tourism portals. The clutter-free design has been created by Railways’ software arm Centre for Railway Information Systems, which provides the back-end architecture of the IRCTC website. It does not require log-in credentials to search for trains, doing away with a major barrier for smooth user experience.

