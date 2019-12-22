Southern Railways introduces special trains to clear Christmas rush

Indian Railways has introduced special trains for Christmas crowd. (Representational Image) Indian Railways has introduced special trains for Christmas crowd. (Representational Image)

As travellers line up to avail of transport facilities to reach home on Christmas, the Indian Railways has launched special trains on Sunday. The following special trains will be operated to clear the rush of passengers —

Train No. 06028 Kochuveli – MGR Chennai Central Special

Train No.06028 Kochuveli – MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Kochuveli at 22.00 hrs. Saturday, 21st December 2019(today) and reach MGR Chennai Central, at 15.45 hrs. tomorrow.

Stoppage: Kollam, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad Junction, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Arakkonam

Train No. 82647 MGR Chennai Central – Kochuveli Suvidha Special

Train No. 82647 MGR Chennai Central –Kochuveli Suvidha Special will leave MGR Chennai Central at 19.00 hrs. on Tuesday, 24th December 2019 and reach Kochuveli at 13.50 hrs. the next day.

Stoppage: Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad Jn., Ottapalam, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam,

Coach Composition: AC 2-tier Coach– 1 No., AC 3-tier Coach– 3 Nos., Sleeper Class Coaches– 7 Nos. , General Second Class Coaches-5 Nos. & Luggage-cum-brake van coaches – 2 Nos.

Train No. 82631 MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction Suvidha Special

Train No. 82631 MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Jn. Suvidha Special train will leave MGR Chennai Central at 19.00 hrs. on Sunday, 22nd December 2019 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 08.00 hrs. the next day

Stoppages: Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad Jn., Ottapalam, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town.

Train No. 06024 Ernakulam Junction – MGR Chennai Central Special

Train No.06024 Ernakulam Jn – MGR Chennai Central special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 02.00 hrs. on Tuesday, 24th December 2019 and reach MGR Chennai Central at 15.45 hrs. the next day.

Stoppages: Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad Jn., Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur.

Coach Composition: AC 2-tier Coach– 1 No., AC 3-tier Coach– 3 Nos., Sleeper Class Coaches– 7 Nos. , General Second Class Coaches-5 Nos. & Luggage-cum-brake van coaches – 2 Nos.

