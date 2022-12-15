Railways encouraging illegal mining in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Stating that there is a “nexus” between the Indian Railways and its officials who are encouraging illegal mining in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Wednesday wrote to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that minerals were being ferried using fake challans and despite several reminders, no attempt has been made to track the freight.

The letter comes at a time when it came to light that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had written to the Ministry of Environment and Forests that as many as 1,350 railway rakes were used to transport illegally mined stone chips from railway stations located at Pirpainti in Bihar and Barharwa and Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

CM Soren said that without the help of a particular form of transport, there will be no illegal mining and added that in a bid to stop it, the state has integrated JIMMS (Jharkhand Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System) software with the state transport, NHAI, and road construction department’s toll to keep a track on ferried goods. The CM wrote that the Railways have not integrated its Freight Operations Management System (FIOS) software with JIMMS despite several reminders.

“It is sad to inform you that the Railways is not giving any assistance in the various attempts made to stop the illegal mining. Despite several letters by the state government to the Railways the issue of ferrying of minerals without challans is coming to the forefront. Not only this, despite several requests by the state government, the Railways have not integrated its software to the JIMMS portal barring iron ore. The state government has apprised this issue with the Central Government’s Niti Aayog, Coal Ministry among others. It is surprising that despite me raising the issue during a meeting with the Coal Minister, coal from the state is being ferried via Railways without integration with the JIMMS portal,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Soren said that the ED, in its investigation in the Sahebganj illegal stone mining, has alleged that in the last two years, through nine loading points, illegal stone chips were ferried using more than 3,531 railway rakes without any challans. “Various attempts have been made to stop illegal mining, however, we are getting information that the illegal mining continues with the help of Railways and it appears that officials of Railways are involved in this,” he wrote.

The CM added: “Uprokt se spast hota hai ki Jharkhand mein Awaidh Khanan ko badhawa dene mein railways awem padhadhikarion ki samlipta pratit hoti hai awem ek sajishke tehet railway ke dwara Jharkhand Rajya ke JIMMS portal se apne FIOS (Freight Operations Information System) ko integrate nahi kiya jaa raha hai awem bagair chalaan athwa farzi chalan ke aadhaar par awaidh roop se khanij sampada ka rel marg se parivahan kiya jaa raha hai (It is clear that the there is a nexus of Railways and its officials in encouraging the illegal mining and as part of a conspiracy, the Railways is not integrating its FIOS software through JIMMS and the mined goods are being ferried through rail routes using fake challans).”