Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in Bangladesh, Nepal border areas

Indian Railways verification of identity: The Ministry of Railways has made identity proof verification compulsory for reserved train journeys serving the international border areas including Nepal and Bangladesh. The move is expected to further strengthen security.

In a letter dated February 4, 2026, to all zonal railways, the Railway Board said that during travel in a reserved class, at least one passenger must produce an original, prescribed proof of identity, failing which all passengers will be treated as travelling without a ticket.

It further instructed zonal railways that any passenger availing concessions or booking tickets under quotas earmarked for specific categories must produce a valid proof to establish the genuineness of their claim for the concession or reservation quota availed.