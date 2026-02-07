Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in Bangladesh, Nepal border areas

Indian Railways verification of identity: The Ministry of Railways has made identity proof verification compulsory for reserved train journeys serving the international border areas including Nepal and Bangladesh. The move is expected to further strengthen security.
In a letter dated February 4, 2026, to all zonal railways, the Railway Board said that during travel in a reserved class, at least one passenger must produce an original, prescribed proof of identity, failing which all passengers will be treated as travelling without a ticket.
It further instructed zonal railways that any passenger availing concessions or booking tickets under quotas earmarked for specific categories must produce a valid proof to establish the genuineness of their claim for the concession or reservation quota availed.
“It is desired that these instructions may be reiterated to all concerned for strict compliance especially in the areas serving the international borders e.g. Indo-Nepal, Indo Bangladesh, etc,” the Railway Board said in a circular dated February 6, 2026.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More