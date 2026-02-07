Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in Bangladesh, Nepal border areas

Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains: Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Feb 7, 2026
Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in border areas (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in border areas (Image generated using AI)
Indian Railways verification of identity: The Ministry of Railways has made identity proof verification compulsory for reserved train journeys serving the international border areas including Nepal and Bangladesh. The move is expected to further strengthen security.

In a letter dated February 4, 2026, to all zonal railways, the Railway Board said that during travel in a reserved class, at least one passenger must produce an original, prescribed proof of identity, failing which all passengers will be treated as travelling without a ticket.

It further instructed zonal railways that any passenger availing concessions or booking tickets under quotas earmarked for specific categories must produce a valid proof to establish the genuineness of their claim for the concession or reservation quota availed.

“It is desired that these instructions may be reiterated to all concerned for strict compliance especially in the areas serving the international borders e.g. Indo-Nepal, Indo Bangladesh, etc,” the Railway Board said in a circular dated February 6, 2026.

Indian Railways’ provision for carrying of ID proof during journey on reserved tickets

The passengers travelling on reserved trains are required to carry original proof of identity during the course of railway journey. The list of valid proofs of identity are as under:

  • Voter Photo identity card issued by Election Commission of India.
  • Passport.
  • PAN Card issued by Income Tax Department.
  • Driving Licence issued by RTO.
  • Photo identity card having serial number issued by Central/State Government.
  • Student Identity Card with photograph issued by recognized School/ College for their students.
  • Nationalised Bank Passbook with photograph.
  • Unique Identification Card “Aadhaar”

