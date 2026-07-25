Indian Railways to start train services from new platform 24 at Howrah station on July 27

Howrah railway station new platform 24: Indian Railways will open the new platform 24 at Howrah station for passenger services on Monday, July 27. The move is expected to enhance operational capacity, improve train handling and ease congestion at one of the country’s busiest railway stations. The Howrah railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Eastern Railway (ER) zone.

In a statement, ER said: “After commissioning of platform no. 24 (tentative time 05:00 hrs. on 27.07.2026) at Howrah station, the platform will be opened for passenger train services on & from 27.07.2026. Passengers are requested to follow the Public Address System of station.”

The new platform 24 at Howrah station is expected to streamline train operations and improve platform management. It will help reduce congestion, enable better distribution of train movements, and allow faster arrival and departure of trains.