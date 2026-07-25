Indian Railways to start train services from new platform 24 at Howrah station on July 27

Howrah Station's new Platform 24 will start handling train services from July 27, boosting capacity at one of India's busiest railway stations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 25, 2026 04:12 PM IST
Howrah railway station's new platform 24 to start passenger services on July 27 (Image: Eastern Railway)Howrah railway station's new platform 24 to start passenger services on July 27 (Image: Eastern Railway)
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Howrah railway station new platform 24: Indian Railways will open the new platform 24 at Howrah station for passenger services on Monday, July 27. The move is expected to enhance operational capacity, improve train handling and ease congestion at one of the country’s busiest railway stations. The Howrah railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Eastern Railway (ER) zone.

In a statement, ER said: “After commissioning of platform no. 24 (tentative time 05:00 hrs. on 27.07.2026) at Howrah station, the platform will be opened for passenger train services on & from 27.07.2026. Passengers are requested to follow the Public Address System of station.”

The new platform 24 at Howrah station is expected to streamline train operations and improve platform management. It will help reduce congestion, enable better distribution of train movements, and allow faster arrival and departure of trains.

According to Eastern Railway, the commissioning of platform 24 will improve train punctuality and operational flexibility while enhancing passenger convenience through better crowd management.

The 635-metre-long platform number 24 will accommodate 24-coach long-distance Mail and Express trains. Earlier this month, zonal railway said the new platform at Howrah Station was built at a cost of Rs 2.69 crore.

Howrah Station's New Platform 24

635 m
Platform length
24-Coach
Long-distance Mail/Express capacity
₹2.69 Cr
Cost of construction
Expected Benefits
🚄
Streamlines train operations and improves platform management.
🚦
Helps reduce congestion and enables better distribution of train movements.
⏱️
Allows faster arrival and departure of trains, improving train punctuality.
🔄
Enhances operational flexibility for Eastern Railway.
👥
Enhances passenger convenience through better crowd management.
Source: Eastern Railway
Express InfoGenIE

Expansion of Howrah railway station

Over the years, Howrah Railway Station has undergone expansion multiple times to meet the rising demand. In 1905, six new platforms were added, increasing the total to seven. In 1984, eight more platforms were constructed, increasing the count to 15. A new terminal complex was built in 1992, along with four additional platforms. Later, in 2009, the station was further expanded, raising the total number of platforms to 23.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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