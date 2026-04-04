Indian Railways hits new milestone: Western Dedicated Freight Corridor fully completed; train capacity set to double

Indian Railways WDFC completion: The Ministry of Railways has completed the entire Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The 1,506-km-long WDFC runs from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) in Maharashtra to Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. The project has been developed in phases and executed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL).
In a statement, DFCCIL said that the successful trial run of freight trains marked the completion of the entire Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on March 31, 2026, with operations conducted on the JNPT-New Saphale (Vaitarna) section.
“A container train in the down direction (JNPT → New Saphale) departed at 11:50 hrs, hauled by an electric locomotive, while in the up direction (New Saphale → JNPT), a container train also departed at 11:50 hrs, powered by a diesel locomotive,” the DFCCIL said.
It further added that the trial run signifies the operational readiness of the critical 102-km balance section of the WDFC. “It marks a major milestone towards commissioning the corridor for freight operations and demonstrates that the newly commissioned high-rise electrified, high-capacity double-line infrastructure is fully prepared for seamless and efficient movement of goods,” it said.
To improve freight transportation, the Ministry of Railways has undertaken the construction of two Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs): the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The work on 1337-km-long EDFC has already been completed and commissioned. It stretches from Ludhiana in Punjab to Sonnagar in Bihar.
In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a new Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) linking Dankuni in West Bengal with Surat in Gujarat.
The DFCs have created additional paths on the conventional network by diverting freight traffic to EDFC and WDFC. As a result, the national transporter have been able to run additional goods and coaching services over its network.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More