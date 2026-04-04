Indian Railways hits new milestone: Western Dedicated Freight Corridor fully completed; train capacity set to double

To improve freight transportation, the Ministry of Railways has undertaken the construction of two Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs). (Image: DFCCIL/Photo enhanced with AI)

Indian Railways WDFC completion: The Ministry of Railways has completed the entire Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The 1,506-km-long WDFC runs from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) in Maharashtra to Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. The project has been developed in phases and executed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Western Dedicated Freight Corridor status

In a statement, DFCCIL said that the successful trial run of freight trains marked the completion of the entire Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on March 31, 2026, with operations conducted on the JNPT-New Saphale (Vaitarna) section.

“A container train in the down direction (JNPT → New Saphale) departed at 11:50 hrs, hauled by an electric locomotive, while in the up direction (New Saphale → JNPT), a container train also departed at 11:50 hrs, powered by a diesel locomotive,” the DFCCIL said.