Indian Railways hits new milestone; train reaches 180 kmph speed on Grand Chord section

Indian Railways speed increase:Indian Railways (IR) has set a new milestone by reaching a speed of 180 kmph on the Grand Chord section. The national transporter has been continuously working on upgrading track infrastructure, converting lines to broad gauge and enhancing signal systems to support higher speeds on the route.
Over the past 11 years, the national transporter focused on upgrading and improving its railway tracks to enhance speed capabilities. These efforts have been part of a broader strategy to modernize infrastructure and increase the potential speed of trains across the network. As a result of above measures, there has been significant increase in speed potential of the tracks.
Indian Railways speed test
The 412-km-long Grand Chord railway line falls under the administrative control of the East Central Railway (ECR). The route stretches from Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction to Dhanbad Junction, passing through parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
“Led by General Manager Chhatrasal Singh, a special train successfully completed a speed trial reaching speeds of up to 180 km/h on the Grand Chord section. This marks a historic achievement for East Central Railway.
With the successful completion of this speed trial, another chapter has been added to the list of East Central Railway’s accomplishments. This feat not only demonstrates the railway’s technical prowess but also paves the way for faster and safer travel in the future,” the ECR said in a statement.
The zonal railway has also undertaken fencing work on both sides of the track. “Significant progress has already been made, with the majority of the fencing work completed from Pradhankhanta to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction—passing through Dhanbad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, and Sonnagar. Additionally, the installation of the ‘Kavach’ system on this railway section is also progressing at a rapid pace,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More