Indian Railways hits new milestone; train reaches 180 kmph speed on Grand Chord section

The zonal railway has also undertaken fencing work on both sides of the track. (Image: ECR/Photo enhanced with AI)

Indian Railways speed increase: Indian Railways (IR) has set a new milestone by reaching a speed of 180 kmph on the Grand Chord section. The national transporter has been continuously working on upgrading track infrastructure, converting lines to broad gauge and enhancing signal systems to support higher speeds on the route.

Indian Railways speed upgrade infrastructure

Over the past 11 years, the national transporter focused on upgrading and improving its railway tracks to enhance speed capabilities. These efforts have been part of a broader strategy to modernize infrastructure and increase the potential speed of trains across the network. As a result of above measures, there has been significant increase in speed potential of the tracks.