Indian Railways hikes penalty: Rs 10,000 fine for carrying prohibited goods on trains

Indian Railways new penalty rules 2026 for passengers: Indian Railways has increased the penalty for carrying prohibited or offensive goods on trains as part of its efforts to enhance passenger safety and security. The national transporter has tightened its rules by imposing heavy penalties on passengers found violating rules.

In a gazette notification issued on June 19, the Ministry of Railways stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 (8 of 2026), the Central Government hereby appoints the date of publication of this notification as the date on which the provisions of the said Act, in so far as it relates to serial number 52…the Railways Act, 1989 (24 of 1989) respectively, shall come into force.”

Indian Railways prohibited items rules 2026

Under section 67, 154, 164 and 165 of the Railways Act 1989 carrying inflammable and explosive articles on trains is a punishable offence. Earlier, the violators could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both. In addition, they were also liable to compensate for any loss, injury or damage caused due to the offence.

Under the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, offences covered under Section 165, a minimum fine of Rs 10,000 has been fixed for bringing or delivering offensive or prohibited goods on the railways for transport. In addition, the concerned person will be liable for any loss or damage caused to the railway. In case of refusal to pay, provisions for imprisonment for up to one year or a minimum fine of Rs 10,000 or both have been made.

List of prohibited items in Indian Railways

According to Railways, the probable causes of fire in trains are due to carrying inflammable goods like stove, gas cylinder, kerosene oil, petrol, fireworks, poll posters, match box, cigarette, etc. in passenger coaches.

According to the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, serial number 52, for section 165, the following section shall be substituted, namely:

“165. Unlawfully bringing offensive goods on a railway.— (1) If any person, in contravention of section 67, takes with him any offensive goods or entrusts such goods for carriage to the Railway administration, he shall be liable for removal of such goods from Railways and also to penalty amounting to any loss, injury or damage which may be caused by reason of bringing such goods on the Railway, but shall not be less than ten thousand rupees.

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(2) If any person liable to remove such goods from Railways and pay a penalty under sub-section (1), fails or refuses to do so on a demand being made therefor under this section, the authorised railway servant may apply to the competent court having jurisdiction, for the recovery of the sum payable, and the court if satisfied that the sum is payable shall order it to be so recovered, and may order that the person liable for the payment shall in default of payment suffer imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may not be less than ten thousand rupees, or with both,” reads the gazette notification.