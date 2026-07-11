Indian Railways rules: How to book train coach for marriage, tour or group travel

Indian Railways coach booking rules: Indian Railways (IR) allows passengers to book an entire train or a coach for special occasions such as marriages, tours and group travel through its Full Tariff Rate (FTR) service. However, many passengers may not be aware of this facility or the process involved in booking a dedicated coach or train.

Recently, a video showing a specially decorated AC coupe for a couple travelling on the Nandigram Express went viral on social media. However, such arrangements are not permitted under the normal ticket-booking process and are not permitted for passengers travelling by train. The national transporter has already initiated an inquiry into the incident.

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Speaking to Indianexpress.com, A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR), said that IR has a separate procedure for booking a dedicated coach or an entire train for marriages, functions, tours and group travel. However, the decorated cabin shown in the viral video was different: it was only a two-berth First AC coupe booked through the normal reservation system.

“A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6/7/26 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator’s entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings,” he said.

The railway official further said that the decorator has been booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorized entry into the train, travelling without a ticket and indulging in trespassing.

How to book a train coach with Indian Railways for weddings, tours and group trips

According to Indian Railways rules, online booking of FTR (Full Tariff Rate) trains is allowed for journeys originating from stations across all railway zones. However, chartered coaches can be attached or detached only at stations where the train has a scheduled stoppage of 10 minutes or more. “The coaches cannot be attached in all trains,” reads the statement.

Booking period for Indian Railways full train or coach

As per rules, FTR registration can be done a maximum of six months in advance and a minimum of 30 days before the date of journey. Under FTR booking, passengers can reserve a maximum of two coaches in a single train, subject to technical feasibility. In case of booking an entire FTR train, a party can book up to 24 coaches, including two mandatory SLR coaches/generator cars (where applicable). The minimum composition of an FTR train is 18 coaches.

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How much security deposit is needed to book a coach or train in Indian Railways?

As per Indian Railways rules, the party has to provide details such as booking type, journey details, coach requirements, route and other information through the online form. A registration-cum-security deposit of Rs 50,000 per coach has to be paid at the time of booking.

Even if a party books an entire train with fewer than 18 coaches, the security deposit for a minimum composition of 18 coaches must be paid, which amounts to Rs 9 lakh. After successful payment, an automatically generated reference number is provided, which can be used for all future communication related to the booking.

Indian Railways FTR Train & Coach Booking Rules Security Deposit & Payment Guidelines | Ministry of Railways 🏦 Payment of Security Deposit Section 5 📅 6 days from FTR request initiation date to make security deposit payment ⏳ wait 7 days from request initiation date for FTR number generation Example: FTR requested on 01-06-2026 → payment window till 06-06-2026 → if not generated, wait till 07-06-2026 If payment is deducted but FTR not generated,from request initiation date for FTR number generation 🏧 NEFT / RTGS Payment Rules Part Payment 🚫 Part payment not eligible for FTR generation via NEFT/RTGS — full amount must be paid in one transaction ↩️ part payment made will be refunded back to the originating account Example: Amount due ₹1,00,000 — if paid as ₹50,000 + ₹50,000, FTR will not be generated and both amounts will be refunded Anyback to the originating account 💰 Excess Amount Paid Refund Rules ↩️ refunded after FTR generation Example: FTR amount ₹1,00,017.70 — if ₹1,00,020 paid, excess ₹2.30 will be refunded Excess amount above the requisite will be ⚠️ Amounts less than ₹1 will not be refunded — pay exact amount as quoted in challan 💳 Netbanking / Debit Card / Credit Card Section 6 ⏱️ If payment deducted but FTR not generated in real time, wait till next working day for settlement 🔁 If duplicate payment made for same FTR and number is generated, previous settlement refunded within 4–5 working days from payment date Source: Ministry of Railways Express InfoGenIE

Payment of fare for booking a coach or train in Indian Railways

The fare amount as advised by IRCTC must be paid in full at least seven working days before the journey date or by the date specified by IRCTC, whichever is earlier. “All payments to IRCTC shall be made as online transactions only,” it said.

Indian Railways FTR booking: Refund of security deposit rules

According to the rules, IRCTC will refund the security deposit after adjusting any applicable undercharges as advised by the Railways. The refund will be processed only after the party submits the completed train folder along with a No Dues Certificate issued by the Railways.

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After completion of the journey, the tour folder/receipt in original, along with the certified passenger name list, No Damage Certificate, and other required documents, must be submitted to the IRCTC office within 21 days. “No folder submission will be entertained after 21 days and hence refund of RMSD cannot be processed,” reads the statement.

Indian Railways FTR booking cancellation rules: Know the charges

According to the Indian Railways FTR booking rules, the cancellation charges depend on the time of cancellation.

If the booking request for a special train or coach is cancelled two days before the scheduled journey date or earlier, 10% of the security deposit will be deducted as cancellation charges. If the cancellation is made one day before the journey date (excluding the day of journey) up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, 25% of the chargeable fare will be deducted. If the cancellation is made within four hours of the scheduled departure time or after the departure time, 50% of the chargeable fare will be charged as cancellation fees. However, no charges will be levied in case the FTR request is found unfeasible/cancelled on IRCTC/Railway account. Full deposit will be refunded in such cases.

“Registration of coaches/trains does not guarantee allotment of coaches/trains. This will be subject to the operational feasibility and availability of coaches. All payments shall be paid in full 48 hours in advance of departure of train. The priority will be based on the time of receiving registration amount with IRCTC and subject to successful FTR number generation,” the Railways said.