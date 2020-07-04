Shesh naag: Indian railways runs its longest goods train ever totalling 2.8 kms

‘Shesh Naag’ is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. (Source: Twitter/RailMinIndia) ‘Shesh Naag’ is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. (Source: Twitter/RailMinIndia)

With passenger train services suspended due to Covid-19, the Indian Railways achieved another feat as it operated a 2.8 kilometer long freight train called ‘Shesh Naag’– the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways.

Four trains combined together to form ‘Shesh Naag’ totalling 2.8 km to form the longest goods train ever, the Ministry of Railways said. The train was operated between Nagpur and Korba in South East Central Railway.

The train amalgamated 4 empty BOXN rakes and is powered by four sets of electric locomotives.

Earlier this week, The Indian Railways had announced that it achieved 100 per cent punctuality of its passenger trains on July 1, a never-before feat.

In yet another feat, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had ran a record number of 622 freight trains carrying more than two million metric tons of essential commodities, between the lockdown period of March 25 and April 30.

The commodities included essential items such as food grains (rice/wheat), pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil, petroleum products, coal for power plants, onions, potatoes and other food items.

