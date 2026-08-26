Indian Railways plans four-laning of 11,000-km high-density network to boost train capacity

Indian Railways plans to four-lane 11,000 km of its high-density network to increase train capacity, reduce congestion and improve passenger and freight movement.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 06:24 PM IST
Indian Railways to four-lane 11,000-km High-Density Network for more train capacity (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways to four-lane 11,000-km High-Density Network for more train capacity (Image generated using AI)
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High-Density Rail Network: Indian Railways plans to four-lane around 11,000 km of its high-density rail network to expand train capacity and ease congestion on key routes. The proposed infrastructure push is aimed at improving the movement of passenger and freight trains while further strengthening capacity across some of the busiest corridors.

On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of the seven high-density routes, which carry a significant share of the country’s total rail traffic. Together, these routes cover nearly 11,000 km but account for around 41 per cent of total railway traffic, despite making up only about 16 per cent of the railway network. He also highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of rail transport.

The seven high-density routes include:

In a statement, the national transporter said that the expansion is important for routes that handle heavy traffic between major cities and regions. It added that more railway lines can allow trains to operate with greater flexibility and help reduce pressure on existing tracks.

The four-laning of the high-density network is part of Indian Railways’ broader efforts to increase capacity and prepare the network for future passenger and freight demand.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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