Indian Railways plans four-laning of 11,000-km high-density network to boost train capacity

High-Density Rail Network: Indian Railways plans to four-lane around 11,000 km of its high-density rail network to expand train capacity and ease congestion on key routes. The proposed infrastructure push is aimed at improving the movement of passenger and freight trains while further strengthening capacity across some of the busiest corridors.

On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of the seven high-density routes, which carry a significant share of the country’s total rail traffic. Together, these routes cover nearly 11,000 km but account for around 41 per cent of total railway traffic, despite making up only about 16 per cent of the railway network. He also highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of rail transport.