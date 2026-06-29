Indian Railways launches first internal app to monitor train punctuality, delays over 15 minutes: Here’s how it works

2 min readUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Indian Railways real-time train punctuality app: Indian Railways has launched its first internal Android-based mobile application for real-time monitoring of train punctuality and delays. Developed by the Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway (SCoR), the app is named Punctuality BZA. This new application will allow railway officials to track train movements and delays.
According to Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Vijayawada Division, this mobile application will enable railway officers and controllers to monitor train movements seamlessly from anywhere. The app eliminates the need to rely on desktop-based systems and addresses the limitations of the conventional ICMS web portal, which requires users to navigate multiple screens and complete repeated OTP-based authentication, the official said.
Here’s how the ‘Punctuality BZA’ mobile application works
According to the SCoR, this new mobile application integrates all important operational information into a single, user-friendly dashboard, providing section-wise train status, Late Train Monitoring (LTM), PAM (Punctuality Assessment Module) statistics, lost-train identification, and automated notifications whenever a train is delayed by more than 15 minutes.
“This real-time monitoring capability enhances situational awareness, facilitates quicker decision-making and enables prompt corrective action for improving punctuality,” the railway official said.
The new Punctuality BZA app has also been integrated with the Late Train Monitoring (LTM BZA) system, an in-house tool that automates train run documentation for Train Managers. This allows railway officials to access delay-related information and train movement data in real time, helping them respond more quickly to operational issues.
📱 Mobile Punctuality Monitoring Application App 1
Real-time, unified mobile platform for coaching train punctuality — replacing the desktop-dependent ICMS web portal.
❌ OLD WAY (ICMS Portal)
Desktop access required, repeated OTP authentication, multiple screen navigation
✅ NEW WAY (Mobile App)
Real-time, on-the-go access for officers and controllers, anytime, anywhere
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Real-time monitoring of train punctuality
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Instant alerts for delayed trains and late handovers
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Station-wise delay analysis with detailed train run tracking
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Data extracted from ICMS, processed via secure cloud platform, delivered through visual dashboards
📱 Digital Late Train Monitoring System App 2
For Train Managers & Controllers — digitally capturing train movement, detentions and operational remarks in real time.
📍
GPS-enabled automatic logging of arrivals and departures
⏱️
Automatic calculation of detention durations
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Real-time sync of detention info to Control Offices
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Digital entry of detention reasons and operational remarks
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Automatic PDF reports generated at end-of-run
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Centralised monitoring & historical analysis of detention patterns
🎯 Operational Benefits
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Faster, data-driven decision-making across operations
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Reduced manual monitoring efforts and paperwork
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Improved response to delays and disruptions
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Better rolling block planning and traffic management
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Enhanced situational awareness for controllers
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More focus on safety-critical duties — authority exchange, passenger safety, departure readiness
In a statement, Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Vijayawada Division, said the application will provide railway officials with real-time operational data. “…enabling quicker interventions and data-driven decision-making while allowing field staff to devote greater attention to safety and passenger service,” he said.