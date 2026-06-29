Indian Railways launches first internal app to monitor train punctuality, delays over 15 minutes: Here’s how it works

Indian Railways has introduced its first internal app for real-time monitoring of train punctuality and delays to improve operational efficiency. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways real-time train punctuality app: Indian Railways has launched its first internal Android-based mobile application for real-time monitoring of train punctuality and delays. Developed by the Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway (SCoR), the app is named Punctuality BZA. This new application will allow railway officials to track train movements and delays.

According to Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Vijayawada Division, this mobile application will enable railway officers and controllers to monitor train movements seamlessly from anywhere. The app eliminates the need to rely on desktop-based systems and addresses the limitations of the conventional ICMS web portal, which requires users to navigate multiple screens and complete repeated OTP-based authentication, the official said.