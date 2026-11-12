India’s first Amrit Bharat Express with AC coaches rolls out on Delhi-Patna route to ease Chhath Puja rush

Indian Railways has introduced its first Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 train with a mix of AC and non-AC coaches on the New Delhi-Patna route. The train was flagged off as a special service for Chhath Puja.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readNov 12, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Indian Railways rolls out first Amrit Bharat 3.0 train to ease Chhath Puja rush between Delhi and Patna (Image: Northern Railway/Enhanced using AI)Indian Railways rolls out first Amrit Bharat 3.0 train to ease Chhath Puja rush between Delhi and Patna (Image: Northern Railway/Enhanced using AI)

Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 train: Indian Railways has rolled out its first Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 train on the New Delhi-Patna route. The train departed from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) for Patna (PNBE) at midnight on November 11 as a special service for Chhath Puja. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new-generation Amrit Bharat Express features a mix of air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned (non-AC) coaches, offering passengers more travel options.

According to Northern Railway, the Amrit Bharat 3.0 train has been designed keeping the travel needs of common and middle-class passengers in mind. It features comfortable seating, an improved suspension system, modern toilets and mobile charging points.

The New Delhi-Patna Amrit Bharat 3.0 service is also equipped with push-pull technology, which enables faster acceleration and provides passengers with a smoother, safer and more comfortable journey. “This special train will prove to be a significant boon for passengers, helping to manage the heavy surge in travel demand between Delhi and Bihar during the Chhath festival,” it said in a statement.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset has 22 coaches. These include 6 Third AC, 2 Second AC, 1 First AC, 6 Sleeper, 4 General, 1 Pantry, 1 Power Car and 1 Divyangjan-cum-Guard Brake Van.

It has been designed based on the experience of Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains. Launched in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains are meant to provide affordable service and a high-quality travelling experience for people in the lower-income and lower-middle-income categories.

First AC coach of Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset (Image: Ministry of Railways/File) First AC coach of Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Amrit Bharat train 3.0 features

According to the national transporter, the Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 coaches feature new interior colour themes, with coordinated shades used for elements such as PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains and lavatory areas. In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Railways said that all materials used in the coaches are compliant with HL3 fire safety standards, ensuring a high level of passenger safety along with improved visual appeal. The ministry said the new colour scheme gives the coaches a modern and uniform look, while also focusing on durability and ease of maintenance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments