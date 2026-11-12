Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 train: Indian Railways has rolled out its first Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 train on the New Delhi-Patna route. The train departed from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) for Patna (PNBE) at midnight on November 11 as a special service for Chhath Puja. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new-generation Amrit Bharat Express features a mix of air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned (non-AC) coaches, offering passengers more travel options.

According to Northern Railway, the Amrit Bharat 3.0 train has been designed keeping the travel needs of common and middle-class passengers in mind. It features comfortable seating, an improved suspension system, modern toilets and mobile charging points.