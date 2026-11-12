Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 train: Indian Railways has rolled out its first Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 train on the New Delhi-Patna route. The train departed from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) for Patna (PNBE) at midnight on November 11 as a special service for Chhath Puja. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new-generation Amrit Bharat Express features a mix of air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned (non-AC) coaches, offering passengers more travel options.
According to Northern Railway, the Amrit Bharat 3.0 train has been designed keeping the travel needs of common and middle-class passengers in mind. It features comfortable seating, an improved suspension system, modern toilets and mobile charging points.
The New Delhi-Patna Amrit Bharat 3.0 service is also equipped with push-pull technology, which enables faster acceleration and provides passengers with a smoother, safer and more comfortable journey. “This special train will prove to be a significant boon for passengers, helping to manage the heavy surge in travel demand between Delhi and Bihar during the Chhath festival,” it said in a statement.
The Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset has 22 coaches. These include 6 Third AC, 2 Second AC, 1 First AC, 6 Sleeper, 4 General, 1 Pantry, 1 Power Car and 1 Divyangjan-cum-Guard Brake Van.
It has been designed based on the experience of Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains. Launched in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains are meant to provide affordable service and a high-quality travelling experience for people in the lower-income and lower-middle-income categories.
According to the national transporter, the Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 coaches feature new interior colour themes, with coordinated shades used for elements such as PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains and lavatory areas. In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Railways said that all materials used in the coaches are compliant with HL3 fire safety standards, ensuring a high level of passenger safety along with improved visual appeal. The ministry said the new colour scheme gives the coaches a modern and uniform look, while also focusing on durability and ease of maintenance.