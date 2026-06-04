‘Check all pantry cars, take punitive action against lapses’: Railway Board launches 15-day fire safety drive in trains

A massive fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on May 17. (PTI file photo)

Following a set of fire accidents in trains recently, the Railway board has ordered a 15-day special inspection drive across Indian Railways to check lapses, primarily in pantry cars, and take action against those responsible for it.

The board took note of a report of the Southern Railway (SR), which has identified the most common lapses in trains, which leads to the fire incidents.

“During review of fire safety in trains, SR has brought to the notice the most common lapses w.r.t operation of pantry cars which are fire hazards. These lapses inter-alia include tampering of heating coil, replacement of standard coil by higher capacity heating coil, use of aluminium foils below heater coils, masking of smoke sensors, unsecured wiring, blocking of FDSS panels with cartons/water bottles etc.,” the board said.