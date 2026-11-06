Indian Railways steps up festive rush management; Delhi stations handle 8 lakh passengers daily

Indian Railways festive crowd management: The Ministry of Railways has stepped up efforts to manage crowds during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The measures include running special trains, deploying additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, installing 700 AI cameras, and setting up dedicated passenger holding areas to ensure smooth movement and better security at major railway stations.

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed passenger facilities, security arrangements and preparations at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). He said that Railways has taken several steps to improve passenger facilities and services and make travel more convenient.

Vaishnaw also stressed that special attention is being given to ensure passengers can reach their respective trains as quickly as possible after arriving at the station. The minister further said that Railways has arranged dedicated holding areas, additional ticket counters, baggage screening, drinking water and clean washrooms at major stations to make travel more comfortable and convenient for passengers.