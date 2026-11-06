Indian Railways steps up festive rush management; Delhi stations handle 8 lakh passengers daily

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Indian Railways festive crowd management: The Ministry of Railways has stepped up efforts to manage crowds during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The measures include running special trains, deploying additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, installing 700 AI cameras, and setting up dedicated passenger holding areas to ensure smooth movement and better security at major railway stations.
On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed passenger facilities, security arrangements and preparations at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). He said that Railways has taken several steps to improve passenger facilities and services and make travel more convenient.
Vaishnaw also stressed that special attention is being given to ensure passengers can reach their respective trains as quickly as possible after arriving at the station. The minister further said that Railways has arranged dedicated holding areas, additional ticket counters, baggage screening, drinking water and clean washrooms at major stations to make travel more comfortable and convenient for passengers.
In a statement, Indian Railways said that a dedicated holding area has been set up for passengers with reserved tickets, in addition to the facility for unreserved passengers introduced last year. A common holding area has also been created to manage entry and passenger movement. Meanwhile, luggage checking facilities have been shifted outside the station building to reduce congestion.
“As a result, the space previously used for ticketing inside the station has been converted into a comfortable waiting area. These arrangements help reduce congestion, simplify passenger movement, and provide a more convenient waiting experience before passengers proceed to their respective platforms,” it said.
Delhi’s major railway stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sarai Rohilla, recorded around 2 crore passenger movements between October 1 and November 5, 2026. The average daily footfall at these stations is around 5 lakh passengers. However, during the peak festive period from November 1 to 5, the number increased to around 8 lakh passengers per day, it said.
Northern Railway has revised the timings of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters across the Delhi Division on the occasion of Diwali. As per the revised schedule, reservation counters at designated locations will operate from 8 AM to 2 PM and remain closed during the second shift (2 PM to 8 PM).
The revised timings will apply to 28 locations, including Anand Vihar Terminal, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Faridabad, Palwal, Sonipat, Panipat, Rohtak, Meerut City and Greater Noida. However, 24-hour current reservation counters at New Delhi, Delhi Main, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and other designated stations will continue to operate as usual.
Some PRS counters will also remain closed throughout November 8. These include locations that normally remain closed on Sundays, such as Baraut, Naya Ghaziabad, Narwana, Gohana, Kaithal and Jhajjar.