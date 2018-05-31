Indian Railways extends ‘VIKALP’ scheme to passengers booking tickets from counters

Initially, the VIKALP scheme was implemented as a pilot project for six months on Delhi-Lucknow and Delhi-Jammu sectors of Northern Railway. This was later extended to all the sectors across Indian Railways. (Representational Image) Initially, the VIKALP scheme was implemented as a pilot project for six months on Delhi-Lucknow and Delhi-Jammu sectors of Northern Railway. This was later extended to all the sectors across Indian Railways. (Representational Image)

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revised its VIKALP scheme, allowing wait-listed passengers who booked tickets from counters to opt for the alternate train accommodation scheme.

VIKALP or alternate train accommodation scheme (ATAS) was introduced in 2015 only for tickets booked through online. Under this scheme, the wait-listed passengers of a train can opt for confirmed accommodation in alternate trains. The purpose behind its implementation was to ensure optimal utilisation of available accommodation.

Opting for VIKALP does not mean that confirmed berth will be provided to passengers in an alternate train. It is subject to the availability of train and berth. However, the passengers of all trains and classes can opt for a maximum of five trains under this scheme.

In this scheme, your boarding and terminating stations might change to nearby principal stations. The passengers can be transferred to any alternate train available within 12 hours from the scheduled departure of the original train which has been booked.

“If the option of Vikalp is availed by passengers, he/she would have to mark his/her choice of alternate train departing within 12 hours, 24 hours, 48 hours. Also, the passenger is given an optional choice to mention their Aadhaar number in the reservation form,” a statement from the ministry said.

Passengers will not be charged extra and would not be refunded for difference of fare under this scheme. Along with this, either all passengers — opting for VIKALP — of a PNR or none will be transferred to alternate train in the same class.

