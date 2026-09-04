Indian Railways extends 3 train services,10 get new stops: Check routes

Indian Railways latest update: The Ministry of Railways has approved the extension of three train services in Madhya Pradesh. It has also approved new stoppages for ten trains. The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

The changes are expected to benefit passengers by improving direct connectivity to key destinations, making travel more convenient and reducing the need for route changes. The new stoppages will also give passengers in additional towns and cities easier access to these train services.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the route extensions and implementation of the approved stoppages.

Here is the complete list of trains for which the Railway Board has approved service extensions and new stoppages:

Extension of Gwalior-Kailaras MEMU up to Birpur

The Railway Board has approved the extension of train number 64635/64636 Gwalior-Kailaras MEMU up to Birpur. After the extension, train number 64635 Gwalior-Birpur MEMU will depart from Gwalior at 5:45 AM, reach Kailaras at 7:47 AM and depart at 7:49 AM. The train will reach Birpur at 10:00 AM.

On the return journey, train number 64636 Birpur-Gwalior MEMU will depart from Birpur at 10:30 AM, reach Kailaras at 12:08 PM and depart at 12:06 PM, before arriving at Gwalior at 3:20 PM.

The extended portion will have commercial stoppages at all en-route stations. The train will be operated with an 8-car MEMU rake.

Extension of another Gwalior-Kailaras MEMU up to Birpur

The Railway Board has also approved the extension of train number 64637/64638 Gwalior-Kailaras MEMU up to Birpur. After the extension, train number 64637 Gwalior-Birpur MEMU will depart from Gwalior at 12:00 PM, reach Kailaras at 2:02 PM and depart at 2:04 PM. The train will reach Birpur at 4:15 PM.

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On the return journey, train number 64638 Birpur-Gwalior MEMU will depart from Birpur at 4:45 PM, reach Kailaras at 6:38 PM and depart at 6:36 PM, before arriving at Gwalior at 9:10 PM.

The extended portion will have commercial stoppages at all en-route stations, and the service will also operate with an 8-car MEMU rake.

Extension of another Gwalior-Kailaras MEMU up to Birpur

The national transporter has also approved the extension of train number 64639/64640 Gwalior-Kailaras MEMU up to Birpur. After the extension, train number 64639 Gwalior-Birpur MEMU will depart from Gwalior at 3:00 PM, reach Kailaras at 5:02 PM and depart at 5:04 PM. The train will reach Birpur at 7:15 PM.

On the return journey, train number 64640 Birpur-Gwalior MEMU will depart from Birpur at 7:45 PM, reach Kailaras at 9:23 PM and depart at 9:21 PM, before arriving at Gwalior at 12:05 PM.

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The extended portion will have commercial stoppages at all en-route stations, and the service will also operate with an 8-car MEMU rake.

Railway Board approves new stoppages for 7 trains: Full list