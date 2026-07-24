Indian Railways uses nearly 3 billion units of electricity every month for smooth train operations

Indian Railways consumes around 2,957 million units of electricity every month (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways electrification: Indian Railways uses nearly 3 billion units ( 2,957 million units) of electricity every month across its 17 zones to power train operations and ensure the smooth running of services nationwide. At present, 99.6% of its Broad Gauge (BG) network has been electrified.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that while many countries focus on electrifying only their busiest passenger and freight routes, India has chosen to electrify its entire Broad Gauge network. He said Indian Railways’ progress in railway electrification is among the most significant achievements globally.

Also Read | Cabinet approves two new railway lines connecting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

“By network coverage, Indian Railways is now among the most extensively electrified large railway systems in the world. Indian Railways had electrified 99.6% of its broad-gauge network, completing one of the world’s largest infrastructure transformation programs in a decade,” he said.