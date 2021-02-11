Indian Railways’ first AC 3-tier economy class coach; check out features, specifications

The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Railways has rolled out its first air-conditioned 3-tier economy class coach. Touted to be “synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world” by the ministry, the coach will be “economical” and in between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class.

This coach was rolled out from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow on Wednesday for an upcoming trial. It was conceived by RCF and work on its design commenced on a war footing in October 2020.

An AC 3-tier economy class coach has been rolled out by the Indian Railways from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala to RDSO Lucknow. (PTI Photo) An AC 3-tier economy class coach has been rolled out by the Indian Railways from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala to RDSO Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

The new coach can carry more passengers as the number of berths have been increased from 72 to 83. “Many innovations have been incorporated in the design of the coach. The high voltage electric switchgear presently installed on board has been shifted below the under frame, thereby increasing the passenger capacity by introducing 11 additional berths,” news agency PTI quoted the Railway Ministry saying in a statement.

Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door, it said. Several improvements in design have also been made for improving passenger comfort like redesigning the AC ducting to provide individual vents for each berth, it said.

AC ducting redesigned to provide individual vents for each berth. (PTI Photo) AC ducting redesigned to provide individual vents for each berth. (PTI Photo)

The coach also has an improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines, it said.

Individual reading lights and mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to the standard socket.

Among the new features is also the new ergonomically improved design of ladder to access the middle and upper berths. There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths too.

The new ergonomically improved design of ladder to access the middle and upper berths. (PTI Photo) The new ergonomically improved design of ladder to access the middle and upper berths. (PTI Photo)

The design has been improved for both Indian and the Western style lavatories while public address and passenger information systems have been installed as part of passenger facilities, the statement said.

“Ambience and ease of access into coach has been improved by aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers,” the statement said.

There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths too. (PTI Photo) There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths too. (PTI Photo)

“There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard,” it said.

The RCF is planning to manufacture 248 such coaches during the current and next fiscal.

The RCF has production plan of 248 such coaches during the current and next fiscal. (PTI Photo) The RCF has production plan of 248 such coaches during the current and next fiscal. (PTI Photo)

“Series production of these coaches will be started from this month. This new 3-tier air conditioned economy class coach is a symbol of aspirational India bringing AC travel to larger number of people and enhancing the capacity of our express trains. Undoubtedly, now every rail journey will become a journey of pleasant memories,” the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)