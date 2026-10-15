Railways deploys drones to curb stone pelting, theft and boost passenger safety

Indian Railways deploys drones to monitor tracks, curb stone pelting and theft, and strengthen passenger safety. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways drone surveillance: Indian Railways is strengthening the safety and security of passengers and its assets through drone surveillance. This is helping the national transporter to curb various incidents, including stone pelting, theft, trespassing, and other offences, while improving crowd management at stations.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is using drones to monitor railway tracks, station premises and rail yards. Equipped with cameras, the drones provide live video feeds and aerial surveillance, helping security personnel identify suspicious activities, monitor vulnerable locations, and respond to potential threats.

How drones are improving railway security

The Ministry of Railways has directed its zones and divisions to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, to improve the monitoring and maintenance of railway tracks, bridges, and other infrastructure.