Indian Railways plans door-to-door parcel service in 8 cities: Booking, charges and refund rules — explained

Indian Railways’ Door-to-Door Parcel Service: The Ministry of Railways is planning to launch a door-to-door parcel service to make sending parcels easier and more convenient. The new app, called ‘Rail Parcel App – Ghar Se Ghar Tak’, is being developed for iOS, Android and web platforms. It will allow customers to book parcel services online and make digital payments through Logistics Service Partners (LSPs). The customers will also be able to access additional services without having to physically visit railway premises or complete lengthy paperwork.
According to the Railway Board, the service will initially be launched in eight cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. “The date of implementation of the policy shall be informed to Zonal Railways subsequently, after completion of requisite Test runs by CRIS,” the RB said in a statement.
Rail Parcel App: Key features
The Rail Parcel App will offer several features to make parcel booking and delivery easier for customers.
- Online Booking and Payments: Customers can book parcel services and make payments through the app or website.
- Door-to-Door Service: Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) will work with Indian Railways to offer first-mile pickup and last-mile delivery services.
- Additional Services: Customers can opt for extra services such as packaging and storage.
- Parcel Tracking: Customers can track their parcels and receive automatic notifications whenever the delivery status changes.
- MIS Reports: The app will provide Management Information System (MIS) reports.
- Ratings and Reviews: Customers can rate the service and share their feedback through the app.
Rail Parcel App: How to register and what customers need to know
Customer Registration
Customers who want to send parcels through the Rail Parcel App must create a user ID on the platform. The following requirements apply:
- Mobile number: Registration with a valid mobile number is mandatory for booking, parcel tracking, and communication.
- Required details: Customers must provide the required information, including bank details, to the LSP for processing refunds, wherever applicable.
- Refund policy: Customers must agree to the LSP’s refund policy to claim refunds on first-mile and last-mile delivery charges.
Rail Parcel App: How to book a parcel
Customers can book parcels through the Rail Parcel App by following these steps:
- Choose a delivery partner: Customers can select a logistics service provider (LSP) from the app.
- Enter booking details: Customers need to provide shipment details, including the origin and destination railway stations. They can also choose optional first-mile services (parcel pickup from their doorstep) and last-mile services (delivery to the recipient’s doorstep).
- Same delivery partner: If customers opt for both pickup and doorstep delivery, the same LSP must provide both services.
- Digital documentation: The booking details will serve as the digital forwarding note for railway transportation. The e-way bill undertaking will also be recorded digitally, eliminating the need for physical paperwork for the rail journey. However, an e-way bill may be required for pickup and delivery services provided by the LSP, depending on the parcel’s value and type of goods, as per GST rules.
Advance Booking and Parcel Handover Rules
Story continues below this ad
- Customers can book parcels up to 15 days in advance, but bookings must be made at least one day before the scheduled departure of the selected parcel-carrying train. Bookings will depend on the availability of space on the train.
- The LSP must hand over the parcel to railway parcel staff at the originating station between 12 hours and one hour before the train’s scheduled departure.
- The LSP must display available pickup slots on the app so customers can select a convenient time.
Parcel packing and prohibited items
- All parcels must be properly packed before transportation.
- Certain goods may require special packaging as specified under the IRCA Coaching Tariff.
- Items prohibited under applicable laws, Railway rules and the Red Tariff, including hazardous, explosive, flammable and contraband goods, will not be accepted for transportation. LSPs must ensure that such items are not accepted.
- Goods listed in the Red Tariff that are permitted for parcel transportation can be accepted only if they meet the prescribed special packaging requirements. In such cases, the LSP must provide the packaging.
- For other goods, customers can either pack their parcels themselves or opt for packaging services offered by the LSP.
Parcel receipt and tracking
The Parcel Management System (PMS) will automatically collect booking details from the app. After confirming receipt of the payment, the system will generate a Parcel Railway Receipt (PRR). The PRR and parcel tracking details will be shared digitally with the consignee. Customers can track their parcels through the app from the time they are accepted by the Railways until final delivery.
Rail Parcel App: Charges and payment rules
- How charges are calculated: Parcel charges will depend on the train category, distance, weight, and dimensions of the parcel, as per the applicable P, R or S scale.
- Charge breakup: The app will show a separate breakup of Railway charges and logistics service charges.
- Transshipment charges: If a parcel requires transshipment during its railway journey (middle-mile transportation), additional charges will apply as per the Railway Board’s Freight Marketing Circular No. 06/2026 and subsequent amendments.
- Insurance: Customers can opt for insurance or declare the value of their parcels as per Railway rules. This facility will apply only to the railway transportation portion of the journey.
- Single payment: Customers will pay for pickup, railway transportation, doorstep delivery, and any additional services in a single transaction through the app.
- Payment options: Payments can be made through UPI, debit cards, credit cards, net banking, and other approved digital payment methods.
- Digital invoice: The app will provide an invoice showing the amount paid to Indian Railways and the logistics service provider separately.
- GST invoice: Indian Railways and the LSP will issue separate GST invoices for their respective services.
RAIL PARCEL APP: CANCELLATION AND REFUND RULES, RESPONSIBILITIES OF CUSTOMERS
Source: Railway Board
A. CANCELLATION AND REFUND BY STAGE (CLAUSE 6)
|Clause
|Stage of Cancellation
|Cancellation / Refund
|Conditions
|6.1
|After booking but before pickup of consignment
|PermittedFull refund of rail freight, after deduction of clerkage charge of ₹10.
|First-mile/last-mile refund is made by the LSP as per its own refund rules through its app (link provided on the Indian Railways’ Parcel App) and is communicated to the party at the time of booking. Railway is not responsible for refund of first-mile and last-mile charges.
|6.2
|After pickup by LSP
|Not permittedNo refund applicable.
|-
|6.3
|After generation of PRR
|Generally not permittedRefund only in exceptional cases (see conditions below).
|Exceptional cases only: system-related issues, operational errors or other justified cases approved by the Competent Authority. Cancellation may then be permitted by the Parcel Clerk on the same day of PRR generation, subject to the applicable operational hours and prescribed charges.
PRR process: After due verification, the Parcel Clerk rechecks the payment status on PMS. Only a single PRR is then generated, reflecting mid-mile Railway charges.
B. REFUND CONDITIONS AFTER PRR GENERATION (CLAUSE 6.3)
|Clause
|Item
|Rule
|6.3 (a)
|Additional charges
|Clerkage and wharfage charges are collected directly from the customer at the Parcel Office.
|6.3 (b)
|Clerkage charges
|₹10.
|6.3 (c)
|Wharfage charges
|Calculated from the time of PRR generation until the parcel is collected, as per applicable rules.
|6.3 (d)
|Mode of refund
|Processed through the original mode of payment after verification of the transaction stage, LSP involvement and PRR status.
|6.3 (d)
|First/last mile (LSP)
|Refunded by the LSP as per its refund rules through its app (link to be provided); communicated to the party at the time of booking.
C. RECORD-KEEPING (CLAUSE 6.4)
|Clause
|Item
|Rule
|6.4
|System logging and audit
|All cancellations, particularly exceptional cancellations, should be system-logged and auditable, with the reason and approval/remarks appropriately captured.
D. RESPONSIBILITY OF CUSTOMER (CLAUSE 9)
|Clause
|Item
|Rule
|9.1
|Packing
|Parcels must be securely packed in boxes, trunks, strong baskets or gunny bags to withstand handling during rail transportation.
|9.2
|Declaration
|Accurate declaration of contents, value and nature of goods is mandatory.
|9.3
|Prohibited items
|Ensure items prohibited under applicable laws, Railway rules and the Red Tariff (including hazardous, explosive, flammable, contraband or illegal items) are not booked.
|9.4
|False declaration
|May lead to cancellation, penalties, seizure or legal action as per law.
|9.5
|Collection (no last mile)
|If last mile is not selected by the customer, parcels must be collected within the prescribed free time to avoid wharfage charges.
Rail Parcel App: Delivery process
- Delivery notifications: Customers will receive automatic notifications through the app and their registered mobile numbers when the parcel is loaded onto the train, reaches its destination and becomes ready for collection or delivery.
- OTP verification: OTP-based authentication will be required when parcels are collected or delivered to ensure they reach the right person.
- Collection deadline: If customers have not opted for doorstep delivery, they must collect their parcels within the prescribed free time to avoid additional wharfage charges.
- Doorstep delivery: If a customer selects last-mile delivery, the LSP must deliver the parcel as per the agreed schedule. If the LSP fails to do so, it will be responsible for paying the applicable wharfage charges.
- No physical parcel waybill: Customers will not need to carry a physical Parcel Way Bill. A digital PRW, OTP, valid ID proof (if required) and e-way bill (where applicable) will be sufficient.