Indian Railways plans door-to-door parcel service in 8 cities: Booking, charges and refund rules — explained

Indian Railways’ Door-to-Door Parcel Service: The Ministry of Railways is planning to launch a door-to-door parcel service to make sending parcels easier and more convenient. The new app, called ‘Rail Parcel App – Ghar Se Ghar Tak’, is being developed for iOS, Android and web platforms. It will allow customers to book parcel services online and make digital payments through Logistics Service Partners (LSPs). The customers will also be able to access additional services without having to physically visit railway premises or complete lengthy paperwork.

According to the Railway Board, the service will initially be launched in eight cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. “The date of implementation of the policy shall be informed to Zonal Railways subsequently, after completion of requisite Test runs by CRIS,” the RB said in a statement.