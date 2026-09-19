Why Indian Railways is testing a ‘dehumidifier’ in an electric train engine

Indian Railways dehumidifier: Indian Railways is testing a special ‘dehumidifier’ inside an electric locomotive to protect critical electronic equipment from moisture during the monsoon and periods of high humidity.

The Electric Loco Shed (ELS) at Kanpur, under North Central Railway (NCR), has installed an industrial Rotary Desiccant Dehumidifier in electric locomotive number 44061. The system is designed to keep the air inside the locomotive’s traction converter area dry and protect sensitive electrical and electronic components.

Why does an electric locomotive need a dehumidifier?

Moisture in the air can affect the performance of electrical and electronic equipment, particularly during the monsoon when humidity levels are high.

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According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway (NCR), the traction converter is a critical part of a modern electric locomotive. Moisture can lead to corrosion and oxidation of electronic cards, connectors and metal contacts. It can also cause dust and dirt to stick to components, increasing the risk of electrical leakage and short circuits.