Why Indian Railways is testing a ‘dehumidifier’ in an electric train engine

3 min readSep 19, 2026 03:47 PM IST
Indian Railways dehumidifier: Indian Railways is testing a special ‘dehumidifier’ inside an electric locomotive to protect critical electronic equipment from moisture during the monsoon and periods of high humidity.
The Electric Loco Shed (ELS) at Kanpur, under North Central Railway (NCR), has installed an industrial Rotary Desiccant Dehumidifier in electric locomotive number 44061. The system is designed to keep the air inside the locomotive’s traction converter area dry and protect sensitive electrical and electronic components.
Why does an electric locomotive need a dehumidifier?
Moisture in the air can affect the performance of electrical and electronic equipment, particularly during the monsoon when humidity levels are high.
According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway (NCR), the traction converter is a critical part of a modern electric locomotive. Moisture can lead to corrosion and oxidation of electronic cards, connectors and metal contacts. It can also cause dust and dirt to stick to components, increasing the risk of electrical leakage and short circuits.
Kanpur Loco Shed tests special ‘Dehumidifier’ to protect train engine (Image: NCR)
By reducing excess moisture, the dehumidifier is expected to provide a drier environment for these components and reduce the chances of moisture-related failures, he said.
“It has costed Rs 2.49 lakh and this equipment has been installed inside the machine room of the loco,” the CPRO added.
How does the new dehumidifier work?
The railway official explained that the rotary desiccant dehumidifier absorbs excess moisture from the air inside the locomotive. This helps maintain a controlled, dry environment around sensitive electronic equipment.
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The technology is already used internationally for protecting power-electronic equipment in locomotives. Indian Railways is now testing the system after adapting it to local operating and weather conditions.
Three-month trial on locomotive 44061
The dehumidifier-equipped locomotive 44061 is currently operational and running on the railway network. The system will undergo a three-month trial. After the locomotive returns to the Kanpur shed, railway officials will analyse its performance and the data collected during the trial.
What happens if the trial is successful?
If the trial shows that the system can effectively protect locomotive electronics from moisture and reduce related problems, Indian Railways may consider using the technology in more locomotives.
The focus could particularly be on locomotives operating in monsoon-prone and high-humidity regions, where moisture can pose a greater challenge to sensitive electrical equipment.