Premium

Indian Railways approves new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express train; check route and stops

Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express will run daily after Indian Railways approved the new service, improving rail connectivity along the Konkan route.

New daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express approved by Indian Railways (Image generated using AI)New daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express approved by Indian Railways (Image generated using AI)
Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 1, 2026 02:01 PM IST First published on: Jul 1, 2026 at 01:28 PM IST

Mumbai to Sawantwadi gets new daily Express train: Indian Railways has approved a new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express train to further improve rail connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region. The service is expected to benefit passengers travelling for tourism, education, employment, and business.

Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express: Route, Train number

The new Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express will run daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) and Sawantwadi Road. It will operate as train number 15087 from Mumbai to Sawantwadi Road and train number 15088 on the return journey from Sawantwadi Road to Mumbai.

Advertisement
Also Read | More trains on Delhi-Howrah route: Indian Railways approves Rs 976 crore new lines project in Bihar

CSMT Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Express train: Stoppages

During its journey between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) and Sawantwadi Road, train number 15087/15088 will stop at 22 railway stations. These are: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, and Sawantwadi Road.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments