Indian Railways approves new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express train; check route and stops
Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express will run daily after Indian Railways approved the new service, improving rail connectivity along the Konkan route.
Mumbai to Sawantwadi gets new daily Express train: Indian Railways has approved a new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express train to further improve rail connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region. The service is expected to benefit passengers travelling for tourism, education, employment, and business.
Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express: Route, Train number
The new Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express will run daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) and Sawantwadi Road. It will operate as train number 15087 from Mumbai to Sawantwadi Road and train number 15088 on the return journey from Sawantwadi Road to Mumbai.
CSMT Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Express train: Stoppages
During its journey between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) and Sawantwadi Road, train number 15087/15088 will stop at 22 railway stations. These are: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, and Sawantwadi Road.
New Daily Express: CSMT-Sawantwadi Road
Significance of new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express train
The new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express is expected to improve connectivity between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and important towns and cities along the Konkan coast. The new train will also make it easier to visit beaches, forts, temples and eco-tourism destinations in the southern Konkan region.
The new train is also likely to benefit daily commuters, students, traders, small businesses and local residents by providing another direct rail link between Mumbai and the Konkan region.
“The new train is expected to support regional economic development, facilitate smoother passenger movement and improve overall travel convenience while complementing the growing demand for rail transport on the Konkan route,” the Railways said in a statement.