Indian Railways approves new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express train; check route and stops

Mumbai to Sawantwadi gets new daily Express train: Indian Railways has approved a new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express train to further improve rail connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region. The service is expected to benefit passengers travelling for tourism, education, employment, and business.

Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express: Route, Train number

The new Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express will run daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) and Sawantwadi Road. It will operate as train number 15087 from Mumbai to Sawantwadi Road and train number 15088 on the return journey from Sawantwadi Road to Mumbai.

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CSMT Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Express train: Stoppages

During its journey between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) and Sawantwadi Road, train number 15087/15088 will stop at 22 railway stations. These are: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, and Sawantwadi Road.