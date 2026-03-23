Indian Railways clears final location survey for 191 km new line connecting Rajasthan and Haryana

Indian Railways latest update: The national transporter has been working to connect various regions to the rail network so that the people of the remotest corner in the country can benefit from enhanced rail facilities.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 23, 2026 05:43 PM IST
It will also establish a new connectivity link for the region towards Jaipur and provide an alternative rail route.It will also establish a new connectivity link for the region towards Jaipur and provide an alternative rail route. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Indian Railways new line projects: The Ministry of Railways has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new rail line between Rajasthan and Haryana. The move is aimed at strengthening connectivity between two states. The infrastructure project falls under the administrative control of North Western Railway (NWR).

The national transporter has been working to connect various regions to the rail network so that the people of the remotest corner in the country can benefit from enhanced rail facilities.

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Railways approves Final Location Survey for 191 km new Line between Rajasthan and Haryana: Route

The national transporter has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new 191-km rail line between Rewari and Jaipur via Neemrana. The proposed line is expected to improve rail connectivity for Rewari, Neemrana, Jaipur and their surrounding areas into the national railway network. It will also establish a new connectivity link for the region towards Jaipur and provide an alternative rail route.

“A sum of Rs 5.73 crore has been sanctioned for the execution of this Final Location Survey,” the NWR said in a statement.

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Significance of new rail line from Rewari to Jaipur via Neemrana

The new railway line from Rewari to Jaipur via Neemrana will play a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity. The construction of this new rail line will significantly enhance rail-based accessibility to the industrial hubs established in Neemrana and its vicinity.

It will also provide a new transportation alternative to boost employment, trade, agriculture and local industries.

DPR preparation of new rail line from Rewari to Jaipur via Neemrana

Upon the completion of the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the 191-kilometer new line from Rewari to Jaipur via Neemrana, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared based on the financial and technical feasibility of the project. The report will then be forwarded to the Railway Board for final approval and sanction of the work.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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