Indian Railways clears final location survey for 191 km new line connecting Rajasthan and Haryana

It will also establish a new connectivity link for the region towards Jaipur and provide an alternative rail route. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Indian Railways new line projects: The Ministry of Railways has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new rail line between Rajasthan and Haryana. The move is aimed at strengthening connectivity between two states. The infrastructure project falls under the administrative control of North Western Railway (NWR).

The national transporter has been working to connect various regions to the rail network so that the people of the remotest corner in the country can benefit from enhanced rail facilities.

Railways approves Final Location Survey for 191 km new Line between Rajasthan and Haryana: Route

The national transporter has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new 191-km rail line between Rewari and Jaipur via Neemrana. The proposed line is expected to improve rail connectivity for Rewari, Neemrana, Jaipur and their surrounding areas into the national railway network. It will also establish a new connectivity link for the region towards Jaipur and provide an alternative rail route.