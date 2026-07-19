Indian Railways clarifies after video of hydrogen train pulled by diesel engine goes viral

3 min readUpdated: Jul 19, 2026 06:44 PM IST
Hydrogen train viral video: Indian Railways has issued a clarification after a video went viral on social media claiming that the country’s first hydrogen train was being pulled by a diesel engine because its hydrogen locomotive had developed a fault. The train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, is operating between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long section is a part of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.
In a statement, the Northern Railway has called the viral video as factually baseless and misleading. It added that as per the standard procedure, for the hydrogen train to come and go for maintenance, a locomotive will be used.
“The operation of the hydrogen train is being conducted only between Jind and Sonipat. As per standard procedure, for the hydrogen train to come and go for maintenance, a locomotive will be used. The aforementioned post is misleading and factually baseless,” it said.
According to a Railway Board (RB) letter dated May 22, 2026, approving the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based train, the movement of the trainset between Jind and Shakurbasti needs to be in a “dead” condition – that is, hauled by a locomotive.
“The sanction of Rolling Stock has been processed for operation over a dedicated section Jind-Sonipat only whereas the scheduled maintenance of the Trainset has been planned at Shakurbasti. Necessary authorization for movement of the trainset from Jind-Shakurbasti-Jind in dead condition (Hauled by Loco) shall be ensured in accordance with extant codal provisions,” the RB letter reads.
Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train begins commercial service
On Sunday, train numbers 74009/74010, operating between Jind and Sonipat, began commercial service. The hydrogen train covers the 89-km route in about two hours and has an operational speed of up to 75 kmph.
The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train runs via Pandu Pindara and stops at 12 stations during its journey. These stations are Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.
Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train time
Train number 74010, the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train, departs from Jind Junction at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat at 9:40 am. On the return journey, train number 74009 leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and reach Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.
🟡 Rake: Hydrogen Fuel DMU | Valid from: 19 July 2026 | Fare Category: Ordinary (Unreserved)
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind Jn → Sonipat 14 Stations
|Sr.
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Halt
|Dist. (km)
|1
|Jind Jn (JIND)
|SRC
|07:40
|—
|0
|2
|Jind City (JCY)
|07:46
|07:47
|1 Min
|4
|3
|Pandu Pindara (PPDE)
|07:54
|07:55
|1 Min
|9
|4
|Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR)
|08:07
|08:08
|1 Min
|21
|5
|Bhambhewa (BHMW)
|08:17
|08:18
|1 Min
|29
|6
|Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI)
|08:24
|08:25
|1 Min
|33
|7
|Butana Halt (BUTN)
|08:31
|08:32
|1 Min
|37
|8
|Khandari Halt (KHDR)
|08:39
|08:40
|1 Min
|43
|9
|Gohana (GHNA)
|08:47
|08:48
|1 Min
|49
|10
|Rabhra Halt (RBHR)
|08:56
|08:57
|1 Min
|56
|11
|Lath Halt (LATH)
|09:05
|09:06
|1 Min
|64
|12
|Mohana Haryana (MOHR)
|09:14
|09:15
|1 Min
|71
|13
|Barwasni Halt (BRNI)
|09:25
|09:26
|1 Min
|80
|14
|Sonipat (SNP)
|09:40
|DSTN
|—
|89
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind Jn 14 Stations
|Sr.
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Halt
|Dist. (km)
|1
|Sonipat (SNP)
|SRC
|10:40
|—
|0
|2
|Barwasni Halt (BRNI)
|10:49
|10:50
|1 Min
|9
|3
|Mohana Haryana (MOHR)
|11:00
|11:01
|1 Min
|18
|4
|Lath Halt (LATH)
|11:09
|11:10
|1 Min
|26
|5
|Rabhra Halt (RBHR)
|11:18
|11:19
|1 Min
|33
|6
|Gohana (GHNA)
|11:27
|11:28
|1 Min
|41
|7
|Khandari Halt (KHDR)
|11:36
|11:37
|1 Min
|46
|8
|Butana Halt (BUTN)
|11:44
|11:45
|1 Min
|52
|9
|Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI)
|11:52
|11:53
|1 Min
|56
|10
|Bhambhewa (BHMW)
|12:01
|12:02
|1 Min
|60
|11
|Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR)
|12:12
|12:13
|1 Min
|68
|12
|Pandu Pindara (PPDE)
|12:25
|12:26
|1 Min
|80
|13
|Jind City (JCY)
|12:35
|12:36
|1 Min
|85
|14
|Jind Jn (JIND)
|13:00
|DSTN
|—
|89
Valid from 19 July 2026 | Type: DMU | Fare: Ordinary (Unreserved)