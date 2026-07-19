Indian Railways clarifies after video of hydrogen train pulled by diesel engine goes viral

Indian Railways has issued a clarification after a video showing the hydrogen train being pulled by a diesel engine went viral.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jul 19, 2026 06:44 PM IST
Indian Railways has responded after a video of the hydrogen train being pulled by a diesel engine went viral on social media. (Image: Social Media/Enhanced with AI)Indian Railways has responded after a video of the hydrogen train being pulled by a diesel engine went viral on social media. (Image: Social Media/Enhanced with AI)
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Hydrogen train viral video: Indian Railways has issued a clarification after a video went viral on social media claiming that the country’s first hydrogen train was being pulled by a diesel engine because its hydrogen locomotive had developed a fault. The train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, is operating between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long section is a part of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

In a statement, the Northern Railway has called the viral video as factually baseless and misleading. It added that as per the standard procedure, for the hydrogen train to come and go for maintenance, a locomotive will be used.

“The operation of the hydrogen train is being conducted only between Jind and Sonipat. As per standard procedure, for the hydrogen train to come and go for maintenance, a locomotive will be used. The aforementioned post is misleading and factually baseless,” it said.

According to a Railway Board (RB) letter dated May 22, 2026, approving the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based train, the movement of the trainset between Jind and Shakurbasti needs to be in a “dead” condition – that is, hauled by a locomotive.

“The sanction of Rolling Stock has been processed for operation over a dedicated section Jind-Sonipat only whereas the scheduled maintenance of the Trainset has been planned at Shakurbasti. Necessary authorization for movement of the trainset from Jind-Shakurbasti-Jind in dead condition (Hauled by Loco) shall be ensured in accordance with extant codal provisions,” the RB letter reads.

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train begins commercial service

On Sunday, train numbers 74009/74010, operating between Jind and Sonipat, began commercial service. The hydrogen train covers the 89-km route in about two hours and has an operational speed of up to 75 kmph.

The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train runs via Pandu Pindara and stops at 12 stations during its journey. These stations are Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train time

Train number 74010, the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train, departs from Jind Junction at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat at 9:40 am. On the return journey, train number 74009 leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and reach Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.

 

Jind–Sonipat–Jind Hydrogen Train

Train No. 74010 / 74009 | Full Timetable, Stoppages & Distance
89 km
Total Distance
02:00 Hrs
Travel Time
Mon–Sun
Days of Run (Daily)
🟡 Rake: Hydrogen Fuel DMU | Valid from: 19 July 2026 | Fare Category: Ordinary (Unreserved)
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind Jn → Sonipat  14 Stations
Sr. Station Arrival Departure Halt Dist. (km)
1 Jind Jn (JIND) SRC 07:40 0
2 Jind City (JCY) 07:46 07:47 1 Min 4
3 Pandu Pindara (PPDE) 07:54 07:55 1 Min 9
4 Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR) 08:07 08:08 1 Min 21
5 Bhambhewa (BHMW) 08:17 08:18 1 Min 29
6 Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI) 08:24 08:25 1 Min 33
7 Butana Halt (BUTN) 08:31 08:32 1 Min 37
8 Khandari Halt (KHDR) 08:39 08:40 1 Min 43
9 Gohana (GHNA) 08:47 08:48 1 Min 49
10 Rabhra Halt (RBHR) 08:56 08:57 1 Min 56
11 Lath Halt (LATH) 09:05 09:06 1 Min 64
12 Mohana Haryana (MOHR) 09:14 09:15 1 Min 71
13 Barwasni Halt (BRNI) 09:25 09:26 1 Min 80
14 Sonipat (SNP) 09:40 DSTN 89
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind Jn  14 Stations
Sr. Station Arrival Departure Halt Dist. (km)
1 Sonipat (SNP) SRC 10:40 0
2 Barwasni Halt (BRNI) 10:49 10:50 1 Min 9
3 Mohana Haryana (MOHR) 11:00 11:01 1 Min 18
4 Lath Halt (LATH) 11:09 11:10 1 Min 26
5 Rabhra Halt (RBHR) 11:18 11:19 1 Min 33
6 Gohana (GHNA) 11:27 11:28 1 Min 41
7 Khandari Halt (KHDR) 11:36 11:37 1 Min 46
8 Butana Halt (BUTN) 11:44 11:45 1 Min 52
9 Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI) 11:52 11:53 1 Min 56
10 Bhambhewa (BHMW) 12:01 12:02 1 Min 60
11 Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR) 12:12 12:13 1 Min 68
12 Pandu Pindara (PPDE) 12:25 12:26 1 Min 80
13 Jind City (JCY) 12:35 12:36 1 Min 85
14 Jind Jn (JIND) 13:00 DSTN 89
Valid from 19 July 2026 | Type: DMU | Fare: Ordinary (Unreserved)
Express InfoGenIE
 

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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