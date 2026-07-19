Indian Railways clarifies after video of hydrogen train pulled by diesel engine goes viral

Indian Railways has responded after a video of the hydrogen train being pulled by a diesel engine went viral on social media. (Image: Social Media/Enhanced with AI)

Hydrogen train viral video: Indian Railways has issued a clarification after a video went viral on social media claiming that the country’s first hydrogen train was being pulled by a diesel engine because its hydrogen locomotive had developed a fault. The train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, is operating between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long section is a part of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

In a statement, the Northern Railway has called the viral video as factually baseless and misleading. It added that as per the standard procedure, for the hydrogen train to come and go for maintenance, a locomotive will be used.