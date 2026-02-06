Indian Railways charging full fare from RAC passengers ‘not justified’, says Parliament panel; calls for partial refund

RAC ticket partial refund: A Parliamentary committee has suggested the Ministry of Railways to devise a mechanism for partially refund ticket fares to RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) passengers who are charged the full fare but do not get a full berth during travel.

Parliament panel seeks partial refund for RAC passengers denied full berth

In its report titled ‘Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways’, tabled in Parliament on February 4, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that charging full fare from RAC passengers without a berth facility is ‘not justified’.

“The Committee also feel that charging of full fare for tickets under RAC and where the ticket holder continues in RAC category after Chart Preparation without berth facility is not justified and, therefore, desire that the Ministry should devise a mechanism to refund partial fare to the customer/traveler who could not get full berth but had to pay full charges at the time of boarding,” the statement reads.