Indian Railways celebrates 167th birthday without running any trains

Artistic impression of first train. ( Source: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways) Artistic impression of first train. ( Source: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways)

The Indian Railways on Thursday turned 167-years-old. On this day, 167 years ago, it inaugurated the first Mumbai to Thane passenger train in the country. But, since, Railway has suspended all passenger services from March 25 till May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, this is for the first time, it did not ferry any passengers on it’s on this birthday.

“Never ever in its history, there has been such a long interruption of services. Not during the World Wars, not during the 1974 railway strike, or any other national calamity or natural disaster,” a railway spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

In honour, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, the history and origin of Railways in India. ” Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of ‘never to stop’, the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling,” the Minsitry tweeted.

From Steam Engine to Train Set ! The journey of Indian Railways continues since last 167 years.. -16th April 1853 HAPPY BIRTHDAY INDIAN RAILWAYS !! pic.twitter.com/pBbCzD1THf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2020

First train started from Bori Bunder(Mumbai) in 1853 Station building constructed at the same location and named as Victoria Terminus in 1887, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in 1996 and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in 2017 Memories preserved in Rail Museum inside building pic.twitter.com/WOkQ0dluyw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2020

Around 15,523 trains run by the railways have been affected including 9,000 passenger trains and 3,000 mail express services which are run daily. It caters to over 20 million passengers every day.

