Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Indian Railways celebrates 167th birthday without running any trains

Around 15,523 trains run by the railways have been affected including 9,000 passenger trains and 3,000 mail express services which are run daily. It caters to over 20 million passengers every day.

New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2020 2:08:52 pm
indian railways, indian railways birthday, indian railways coronavirus, ministry of railways, indian express Artistic impression of first train. ( Source: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways)

The Indian Railways on Thursday turned 167-years-old. On this day, 167 years ago, it inaugurated the first Mumbai to Thane passenger train in the country. But, since, Railway has suspended all passenger services from March 25 till May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, this is for the first time, it did not ferry any passengers on it’s on this birthday.

“Never ever in its history, there has been such a long interruption of services. Not during the World Wars, not during the 1974 railway strike, or any other national calamity or natural disaster,” a railway spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

In honour, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, the history and origin of Railways in India. ” Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of ‘never to stop’, the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling,” the Minsitry tweeted.

Around 15,523 trains run by the railways have been affected including 9,000 passenger trains and 3,000 mail express services which are run daily. It caters to over 20 million passengers every day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement