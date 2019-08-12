Indian Railways cancels Samjhauta Express

Toggle Menu
The “link” express train, that took passengers to Attari from where passengers could board the train to Pakistan, stands cancelled.

Samjhauta Express train coming from Lahore, crossing Indo-Pakistan border. (PTI)

With Pakistan stopping it in light of “security concerns” a few days ago, Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled the Samjhauta Express from its side, which was scheduled to leave Sunday.

The “link” express train, that took passengers to Attari from where passengers could board the train to Pakistan, stands cancelled. The link express had two passengers booked on it, railway officials said. “In consequent to Pakistan’s decision to cancel Samjhauta Express 14607/14608 running between Lahore and Atari… the link express train number 14001/ 14002 running between Delhi and Attari also stands cancelled,” said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

 

