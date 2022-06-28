Indian Railways cancels 141 trains, reschedules 52 planned for Tuesday

As many as 141 trains scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled and 52 others partially, according to an Indian Railways press release.

Among the trains cancelled include SGLA-ANDI KISAN SPL (00101), Sangola-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, RV-BZM KISAN (00105), Raver to Bhimsen, DVL-MFP KISAN (00107) Davlali to Muzaffarpur Junction.

As per the Railways, GNO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL, scheduled from NSC Bose J GMO to Sindri town at 4:35 pm, has been partially cancelled from NSC Bose J GMO to Dhnabad Jn and will now begin its journey from Dhandbad Jn at 5:26 pm.

Similarly, JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL, scheduled from Jaijon Doaba to Jalandhar City, timed at 5:50 pm, has been partially cancelled from Jaijon Doaba to N S Doaba and will start its journey from N S Doaba at 6: 35 pm.

Along with these, 49 more trains have been partially cancelled and rescheduled.

Though no official reason has been stated by the Railways behind the cancellation, it has been at the receiving end of violent protests by youths against the Agnipath scheme, a short-term recruitment plan to induct youth in defence forces. Railway stations in several states, including those in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana, have been attacked by the agitators, causing damage to public property and disruption of train services.

The three forces — Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy– as well as the central government, have it made clear that they will not rollback the scheme which limits the tenure of the new recruit and benefits like pensions.