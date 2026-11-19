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Indian Railways Group Ticket Booking: South Western Railway (SWR) has revised the rules for booking train tickets in bulk for groups travelling together for weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sports events and cultural programmes. Under the new rules, the group bookings will be accepted at major reservation locations from 9 am onwards. This is one hour after the opening of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for regular passengers.
According to Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SWR, the revised guidelines replace all previous instructions on bulk and group booking of reserved train tickets.
“South Western Railway has issued revised guidelines for Bulk / Group Booking of reserved tickets vide Commercial Circular (Coaching) No. 37/2026 / 11 Rate Advice No. 11 of 2026, superseding all previous guidelines on the subject,” he said.
The Railway official further said that the facility will be available to bona fide passengers travelling together for genuine purposes, such as marriage parties, students, pilgrims, sports teams and cultural groups, in all classes, irrespective of whether the tickets are Confirmed, RAC or Waitlisted.
The CPRO said that one of the major changes is the removal of the limit on the number of berths that can be booked under bulk reservations. Under the revised rules, Chief Reservation Supervisors (CRS) and Station Managers (SM) are authorised to approve group bookings without any fixed berth limit.
For Indian Railways Group Booking, the applicants must submit their requests directly to the authorised railway officials. The applications should not be submitted through travel agents, except for bookings made for foreign tourists and NRIs under existing rules.
“Applications must be submitted directly by the applicants to the competent authority and must not be routed through travel agents, except in the case of reservations in favour of Foreign Tourists / NRIs, as per the existing rules. Permission will not be granted unless the purpose of the journey is clearly specified, and the applicant furnishes the name, age, gender, address and purpose of travel of all passengers at the time of submission,” the CPRO said in a statement.
The official also said that group bookings for return journeys may be allowed at the same reservation office. However, the return journey will be treated as a separate booking.
“CRS / SM shall maintain a separate register of all permitted group bookings, affix their seal and signature on the application form and on every page of the passenger list, and ensure that the facility is extended only to genuine groups and is not misused for cornering of berths,” Kanamadi said.