Indian Railways Group Ticket Booking: South Western Railway (SWR) has revised the rules for booking train tickets in bulk for groups travelling together for weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sports events and cultural programmes. Under the new rules, the group bookings will be accepted at major reservation locations from 9 am onwards. This is one hour after the opening of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for regular passengers.

According to Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SWR, the revised guidelines replace all previous instructions on bulk and group booking of reserved train tickets.

“South Western Railway has issued revised guidelines for Bulk / Group Booking of reserved tickets vide Commercial Circular (Coaching) No. 37/2026 / 11 Rate Advice No. 11 of 2026, superseding all previous guidelines on the subject,” he said.