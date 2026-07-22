North Central Railway to deploy body camera-equipped ticket checkers on Prayagraj-New Delhi trains

Indian Railways body cameras for ticket checkers: North Central Railway is set to introduce body worn cameras for ticket checking staff on Prayagraj-New Delhi trains to improve passenger safety, transparency, and accountability. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said that ticket checking staff will wear body worn cameras while performing their duties, ensuring that all ticket inspection activities are recorded with both video and audio.

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Body camera-equipped ticket checkers

Sharma said that the body worn cameras are equipped with modern features, including HD video recording, audio recording, night vision, long battery backup, and a tamper-proof recording system. He also added that these features will ensure uninterrupted recording during long-distance journeys and prevent any possibility of tampering with the recorded footage. The project is being implemented under special monitoring of Naresh Pal Singh, General Manager of NCR.