North Central Railway to deploy body camera-equipped ticket checkers on Prayagraj-New Delhi trains

3 min readUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 06:14 PM IST
Indian Railways body cameras for ticket checkers: North Central Railway is set to introduce body worn cameras for ticket checking staff on Prayagraj-New Delhi trains to improve passenger safety, transparency, and accountability. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said that ticket checking staff will wear body worn cameras while performing their duties, ensuring that all ticket inspection activities are recorded with both video and audio.
Body camera-equipped ticket checkers
Sharma said that the body worn cameras are equipped with modern features, including HD video recording, audio recording, night vision, long battery backup, and a tamper-proof recording system. He also added that these features will ensure uninterrupted recording during long-distance journeys and prevent any possibility of tampering with the recorded footage. The project is being implemented under special monitoring of Naresh Pal Singh, General Manager of NCR.
“During ticket checking, disputes or complaints occasionally arise between passengers and Ticket Checking Staff. In such situations, the recorded footage will serve as impartial and reliable evidence, enabling prompt and fair disposal of complaints based on factual records.
It will also help prevent false or frivolous complaints. Similarly, in cases involving misconduct, abusive behaviour, or assault against passengers or Ticket Checking Staff, the recorded footage will facilitate objective verification of facts,” the CPRO said.
Body Worn Cameras: Key Benefits for Indian Railways
8 Expected Benefits
🎥
Fair & Digital Record
Complete digital record of the entire ticket checking process.
⚖️
Equal Protection
Protects the interests of both passengers and Ticket Checking Staff.
🚫
Fewer False Complaints
Significant reduction in false complaints and unnecessary disputes.
📋
Evidence-Based Resolution
Complaints and appeals disposed of on the basis of evidence.
📊
Better Staff Assessment
More effective assessment of staff performance, conduct and service quality.
🛡️
Security & Investigation Aid
Valuable video evidence for RPF and investigation agencies on security incidents.
🤝
Passenger Confidence
Enhances passenger confidence and Indian Railways' positive image.
🏛️
Governance & Transparency
Promotes good governance, transparency and accountability via digital technology.
Source: CPRO, North Central Railway
Prayagraj-New Delhi trains to get body camera-equipped ticket checkers
The railway official further said that 30 body cameras have already been procured and the staff is undergoing training to use them. In the first phase, North Central Railway (NCR) will provide body worn cameras to ticket checking staff working on:
- Train number 12417/12418 Prayagraj Express (Prayagraj-New Delhi-Prayagraj)
- Train number 12451/12452 Shram Shakti Express (Kanpur-New Delhi-Kanpur)
“This innovative initiative will not only provide passengers with a safer and more transparent travel environment but will also make the ticket checking system more efficient, modern, and reliable. Subject to the successful outcome of the pilot project, the scheme will be implemented in a phased manner across other trains of North Central Railway,” Sharma told Indianexpress.com.