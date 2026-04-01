Indian Railways’ boarding station change rules 2026 get effective: Eligibility and step-by-step guide
Boarding point change rules in Indian Railways: Indian Railways boarding station change rules 2026 are now effective. Here’s eligibility, key conditions, and step-by-step guide to modify your boarding point.
Indian Railways boarding station rules 2026:Indian Railways’ boarding station rule for 2026 has come into effect today. The new rule is part of the Ministry of Railways “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” initiative, aimed at enhancing efficiency, governance and service delivery across the system.
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Indian Railways boarding point rules 2026
According to Indian Railways new boarding point rules, the passengers can change their boarding point before 30 minutes before scheduled departure of the train from origin station. The move will specially useful in major cities with multiple stations, where a passenger can opt to board from any of those stations.
Suppose, if a passenger is travelling between stations A and Z but experiences a sudden change of plans, they can now change their boarding point from station A to station B. The new rule allows passengers to digitally change their boarding location up to 30 minutes before the train departs from the original boarding station A. Earlier, the change of boarding point in Indian Railways was allowed only before preparation of chart.
Train boarding point change after chart preparation: Significance
Indian Railways boarding point change rules 2026 aims to:
Enabling last-minute changes in travel plans
Passengers can board from convenient stations
Better onboard management and seat utilisation
Addressing the media on March 24, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Under the new provision, if a passenger is unable to board from the original station, they can select the next convenient station and board the train without losing their confirmed seat.”
Boarding point change in railway ticket: Who are eligible
Under the 2026 boarding point change rules, Indian Railways has made the facility available only to passengers with confirmed and RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets. The boarding point can be modified only once and the request must be submitted before the second chart is prepared.
Boarding point change rules in IRCTC: How to do online
Login by entering your User name and Password.
Go to MY ACCOUNT >> My Transactions >> Booked Ticket History
Select the ticket for which you want to change the Boarding Station and select the Change Boarding Point button.
A pop up window will appears with the list of stations between the selected train route, choose your desired boarding point.
On selecting the station system will ask for confirmation, click “OK” to change the boarding point of your ticket.
Success alert message will appears if boarding station is changed successfully.
Corresponding message regarding updation of boarding point will sent on mobile number provided during booking.
Boarding point change rules for counter ticket: Here’s how to apply
To change boarding point for counter tickets, passengers need to visit their nearest PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter at a railway station to request the change.
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Carry your ticket + valid ID proof.
Request for Boarding Point change.
Collect updated ticket.
Now Change Your Boarding Point Up to 30 Minutes Before DepartureEffective from 01.04.2026
🗓️ Effective from 01.04.2026
🕐 Earlier
Chart Reflected In
First Chart (4 hrs before departure)
Application Window
24 hours before departure
✅ Now
Chart Reflected In
Second Chart
Application Window
30 minutes before departure
🛠️ How to Change Your Boarding Point
💻
Online — via IRCTC
Log in to your IRCTC account and update the boarding point before departure
🏢
At PRS Counter
Visit the counter with your Ticket + valid ID Proof for in-person update
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More