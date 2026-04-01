Indian Railways’ boarding station change rules 2026 get effective: Eligibility and step-by-step guide

Indian Railways boarding station change rules 2026 have come into effect today, allowing passengers to modify their boarding point under specific conditions. (Image: Western Railway)

Indian Railways boarding station rules 2026: Indian Railways’ boarding station rule for 2026 has come into effect today. The new rule is part of the Ministry of Railways “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” initiative, aimed at enhancing efficiency, governance and service delivery across the system.

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Indian Railways boarding point rules 2026

According to Indian Railways new boarding point rules, the passengers can change their boarding point before 30 minutes before scheduled departure of the train from origin station. The move will specially useful in major cities with multiple stations, where a passenger can opt to board from any of those stations.

Train boarding point rules 2026

Suppose, if a passenger is travelling between stations A and Z but experiences a sudden change of plans, they can now change their boarding point from station A to station B. The new rule allows passengers to digitally change their boarding location up to 30 minutes before the train departs from the original boarding station A. Earlier, the change of boarding point in Indian Railways was allowed only before preparation of chart.