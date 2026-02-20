Indian Railways boarding point rules may ease: Railway Board sends proposal to CRIS

Indian Railways boarding point rule 2026: The Railway Board is considering a proposal to extend the facility allowing passengers, who have booked tickets with reserved accommodation from a specific station, to change their boarding point and board the train from another en route station. Currently, this facility is available up to preparation of first reservation charts.
In a letter dated February 19, 2026, the Railway Board informed the CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) that since the first reservation chart is now prepared 10 to 20 hours before a train’s scheduled departure, it has proposed allowing passengers to change their boarding point up to the preparation of the second reservation chart to make the facility more convenient.
“Keeping in view the change in timings of preparation of first reservation charts 10–20 hours before scheduled departure of train and with a view to make the change of boarding point more convenient to the passengers, it is proposed that the change of boarding point may be allowed up to the preparation of second reservation chart.
CRIS is requested to examine the feasibility of the proposal and furnish their comments to this office at earliest to enable final decision being taken in the matter,” the Railway Board said.
Indian Railways chart preparation time before departure
According to the latest guidelines issued by Indian Railways on chart preparation timing, passengers should note that for trains departing between 05:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably by 20:00 hrs on the previous day.
Meanwhile, for trains with departure times between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs, as well as those departing between 00:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably at least 10 hours in advance.
Indian Railways Chart Preparation Timing Guidelines
Source: Ministry of Railways
Train Departure Time
First Reservation Chart Preparation Time
Between 05:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs
Preferably by 20:00 hrs on the previous day
Between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs
Preferably at least 10 hours in advance
Between 00:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs
Preferably at least 10 hours in advance
Important Note: According to the latest guidelines issued by Indian Railways, passengers should note the chart preparation timing to plan their reservations accordingly. Charts prepared in advance help ensure proper seat allocation and confirmation status for waitlisted passengers.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More