Indian Railways boarding point rules may ease: Railway Board sends proposal to CRIS

Indian Railways boarding point change rules: The Railway Board is considering extending the facility that allows passengers to change their boarding point to another en route station.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Boarding point change after first reservation chart under consideration by Railway Board (Image generated using AI)Boarding point change after first reservation chart under consideration by Railway Board (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian Railways boarding point rule 2026: The Railway Board is considering a proposal to extend the facility allowing passengers, who have booked tickets with reserved accommodation from a specific station, to change their boarding point and board the train from another en route station. Currently, this facility is available up to preparation of first reservation charts.

Also Read | Bullet train: After Vande Bharat, Govt focuses on designing & manufacturing 280 kmph high-speed trains

Indian Railways boarding station change

In a letter dated February 19, 2026, the Railway Board informed the CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) that since the first reservation chart is now prepared 10 to 20 hours before a train’s scheduled departure, it has proposed allowing passengers to change their boarding point up to the preparation of the second reservation chart to make the facility more convenient.

“Keeping in view the change in timings of preparation of first reservation charts 10–20 hours before scheduled departure of train and with a view to make the change of boarding point more convenient to the passengers, it is proposed that the change of boarding point may be allowed up to the preparation of second reservation chart.

CRIS is requested to examine the feasibility of the proposal and furnish their comments to this office at earliest to enable final decision being taken in the matter,” the Railway Board said.

Also Read | Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project likely to be completed by December 2028, says RVNL CMD

Indian Railways chart preparation time before departure

According to the latest guidelines issued by Indian Railways on chart preparation timing, passengers should note that for trains departing between 05:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably by 20:00 hrs on the previous day.

Meanwhile, for trains with departure times between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs, as well as those departing between 00:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably at least 10 hours in advance.

 

Indian Railways Chart Preparation Timing Guidelines

Source: Ministry of Railways
Train Departure Time First Reservation Chart Preparation Time
Between 05:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs Preferably by 20:00 hrs on the previous day
Between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs Preferably at least 10 hours in advance
Between 00:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs Preferably at least 10 hours in advance
Important Note: According to the latest guidelines issued by Indian Railways, passengers should note the chart preparation timing to plan their reservations accordingly. Charts prepared in advance help ensure proper seat allocation and confirmation status for waitlisted passengers.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’
Toxic Movie Teaser Launch
Toxic Teaser: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals; fans reminded of KGF
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement