Indian Railways boarding point rules may ease: Railway Board sends proposal to CRIS

Indian Railways boarding point rule 2026: The Railway Board is considering a proposal to extend the facility allowing passengers, who have booked tickets with reserved accommodation from a specific station, to change their boarding point and board the train from another en route station. Currently, this facility is available up to preparation of first reservation charts.

Indian Railways boarding station change

In a letter dated February 19, 2026, the Railway Board informed the CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) that since the first reservation chart is now prepared 10 to 20 hours before a train’s scheduled departure, it has proposed allowing passengers to change their boarding point up to the preparation of the second reservation chart to make the facility more convenient.