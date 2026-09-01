Indian Railways approves projects worth Rs 675-crore across West Bengal, Bihar and UP

Indian Railways has approved projects worth Rs 675 crore across West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen infrastructure and improve connectivity.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 1, 2026 01:03 PM IST
Indian Railways Rs 675-crore projects have been approved across West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to boost infrastructure and connectivity. (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways Rs 675-crore projects have been approved across West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to boost infrastructure and connectivity. (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways new projects: The Ministry of Railways has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 675 crore across West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The projects are aimed at strengthening railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and supporting passenger and freight movement across the country.

  • New railway project in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Indian Railways approved the construction of an 11-km bypass line between the Adra end and Joychandipahar at a cost of Rs 272 crore. The project comes under the South Eastern Railway zone.

According to Railways, the bypass will provide a dedicated route for freight trains and a bi-directional connection with the upcoming third line. It is expected to handle around 6.065 freight rakes per day and support the growing industrial traffic in the region.

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The bypass will also support freight movement linked to SAIL’s projected iron ore requirement of 23.40 MTPA and BCCL’s expected movement of 45 rakes per day.

The Adra-Joychandipahar-Sanka bypass is expected to remove existing operational bottlenecks and reduce delays caused by surface crossings on the Adra-Joychandipahar section. With the existing railway network already operating at around 71% utilisation, the new bypass will help improve freight movement, increase operational efficiency and prevent further congestion.

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New railway project in Bihar

In Bihar, the national transporter has approved the installation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 21 stations in the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway (ECR) at a total cost of Rs 233 crore.

The project involves replacing the existing Panel Interlocking systems with modern EI technology at these stations. The upgrade will strengthen the signalling infrastructure across the division and support the implementation of Kavach, the country’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

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According to Railways, Electronic Interlocking is a modern computer-based signalling system that replaces older relay-based systems. It offers higher reliability, quicker fault detection, easier maintenance and greater flexibility in train operations.

The new system will modernise signalling arrangements at the identified stations and provide upgraded infrastructure to support the ongoing Kavach-related works.

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New railway project in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the Railways approved the installation of Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining 712 Route Kilometres (Rkm) of the Moradabad Division of Northern Railway at a cost of Rs 170 crore.

The project will strengthen railway safety across the identified sections by deploying Kavach. The rollout of Kavach 4.0 will add an advanced safety layer to train operations and help improve safety across the remaining sections of the Moradabad Division.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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