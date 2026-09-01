Indian Railways approves projects worth Rs 675-crore across West Bengal, Bihar and UP

Indian Railways Rs 675-crore projects have been approved across West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to boost infrastructure and connectivity. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways new projects: The Ministry of Railways has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 675 crore across West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The projects are aimed at strengthening railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and supporting passenger and freight movement across the country.

New railway project in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Indian Railways approved the construction of an 11-km bypass line between the Adra end and Joychandipahar at a cost of Rs 272 crore. The project comes under the South Eastern Railway zone.

According to Railways, the bypass will provide a dedicated route for freight trains and a bi-directional connection with the upcoming third line. It is expected to handle around 6.065 freight rakes per day and support the growing industrial traffic in the region.