Indian Railways approves Rs 4,178 crore projects in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh to boost train operations

Indian Railways has approved projects worth Rs 4,178 crore in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways Rs 4,178 crore projects: The Ministry of Railways has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,178.13 crore in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The projects cover 236 km and include the doubling of an existing railway section and the construction of third and fourth lines.

The projects are aimed at increasing rail capacity and improving the movement of passenger and freight trains. Both projects come under the administrative jurisdiction of Southern Railway (SR).

Rs 2,241.67 crore Salem-Karur-Dindigul doubling project

The Railway Board has approved the 159-km Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway line doubling project at a cost of Rs 2,241.67 crore.

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In a letter dated September 21, 2026, addressed to the General Manager (GM) of Southern Railway, the Railway Board (RB) said: “Sanction of the President is hereby communicated for “Salem-Karur-Dindigul Doubling (159 Km) of Southern Railway” at a completion cost of Rs. 2241.67 crore charged to Capital (GBS) under Item no 231# of Consolidated Budget Statement 2026-27/SR…”