Indian Railways approves Rs 1,334 crore infra projects in UP, Rajasthan, MP and West Bengal

Indian Railways infra push: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,334 crore across four states: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. These rail projects are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, improve safety, reduce travel time, and extend benefits to common man. The projects are also expected to support economic growth and seamless mobility across strategic corridors.

Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth:

Third Line Between Aunrihar – Varanasi City in Uttar Pradesh

The national transporter has sanctioned the construction of a third line between Aunrihar and Varanasi City under North Eastern Railway. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 497.07 crore. Upon completion, current line capacity, now at 87.93 per cent will increase to over 102 per cent, significantly reducing congestion, improving punctuality, and supporting smoother travel for millions of passengers.