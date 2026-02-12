Indian Railways approves Rs 1,334 crore infra projects in UP, Rajasthan, MP and West Bengal

Indian Railways infra push: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,334 crore across four states: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 06:32 PM IST
The projects are also expected to support economic growth and seamless mobility across strategic corridors.These railway projects are expected to support economic growth and seamless mobility across strategic corridors. (Image generates using AI)
Indian Railways infra push: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,334 crore across four states: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. These rail projects are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, improve safety, reduce travel time, and extend benefits to common man. The projects are also expected to support economic growth and seamless mobility across strategic corridors.

Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth:

  • Third Line Between Aunrihar – Varanasi City in Uttar Pradesh

The national transporter has sanctioned the construction of a third line between Aunrihar and Varanasi City under North Eastern Railway. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 497.07 crore. Upon completion, current line capacity, now at 87.93 per cent will increase to over 102 per cent, significantly reducing congestion, improving punctuality, and supporting smoother travel for millions of passengers.

  • Doubling of Ringas – Sikar, Rajasthan

The doubling of the 50.06 km long Ringas–Sikar section in Rajasthan under North Western Railway will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 470.34 crore. With an anticipated five additional trains per direction each day and freight traffic increase of 2.36 MTPA, this project will improve reliability and line speeds for both passenger and freight services.

  • Ujjain Bypass Line Connecting Naikheri – Chintaman Ganesh in Madhya Pradesh

The Ujjain bypass line project connecting Naikheri to Chintaman Ganesh will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 189.04 crore. It will provide a strategic diversion that removes the need for train reversals at Ujjain Junction, substantially improving sectional capacity and operational efficiency.

  • Replacement of Level Crossing No. 101 with Road Over Bridge (Katihar Division, West Bengal)

The Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will construct a road over bridge at Level Crossing No. 101 between Malahar Halt and Samsi. The move will eliminate traffic bottlenecks, reduce road–rail conflicts, and significantly improve safety for motorists, pedestrians, and emergency services.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

