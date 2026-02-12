Indian Railways approves Rs 1,334 crore infra projects in UP, Rajasthan, MP and West Bengal
Indian Railways infra push: The Ministry of Railways on Monday approved multiple infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,334 crore across four states: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. These rail projects are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, improve safety, reduce travel time, and extend benefits to common man. The projects are also expected to support economic growth and seamless mobility across strategic corridors.
Let’s have a look at these railway projects that are set to provide faster train journeys, higher freight efficiency, improved safety and economic growth:
Third Line Between Aunrihar – Varanasi City in Uttar Pradesh
The national transporter has sanctioned the construction of a third line between Aunrihar and Varanasi City under North Eastern Railway. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 497.07 crore. Upon completion, current line capacity, now at 87.93 per cent will increase to over 102 per cent, significantly reducing congestion, improving punctuality, and supporting smoother travel for millions of passengers.
Doubling of Ringas – Sikar, Rajasthan
The doubling of the 50.06 km long Ringas–Sikar section in Rajasthan under North Western Railway will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 470.34 crore. With an anticipated five additional trains per direction each day and freight traffic increase of 2.36 MTPA, this project will improve reliability and line speeds for both passenger and freight services.
Ujjain Bypass Line Connecting Naikheri – Chintaman Ganesh in Madhya Pradesh
The Ujjain bypass line project connecting Naikheri to Chintaman Ganesh will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 189.04 crore. It will provide a strategic diversion that removes the need for train reversals at Ujjain Junction, substantially improving sectional capacity and operational efficiency.
Replacement of Level Crossing No. 101 with Road Over Bridge (Katihar Division, West Bengal)
The Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will construct a road over bridge at Level Crossing No. 101 between Malahar Halt and Samsi. The move will eliminate traffic bottlenecks, reduce road–rail conflicts, and significantly improve safety for motorists, pedestrians, and emergency services.
