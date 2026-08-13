Railway Board approves 7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains – check routes, stops

Here’s a look at the proposed Amrit Bharat train services, including their routes, scheduled stops and other key details.

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express (Train number 22363/22364). The proposed service will have the following stoppages:

Dhanbad Jn, NSC Bose Jn Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheral, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express

The RB has approved the introduction of the Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Amrit Bharat Express (Train number 20436/20435). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages: Prayagraj, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Kalyan.

Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express

The national transporter has approved the introduction of the Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 20437/20438). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages: Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, Idgah Agra, Bayana, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi, Ratlam, Vadodara and Udhna.

Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express

The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of the Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 14121/14122). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages:

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Subedarganj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Bharuwa Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nasik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 15095/15096). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages: Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad and Delhi.

Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express

The RB has also approved the introduction of the Gorakhpur-Bandra (T) Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 15085/15086). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages:

Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Fort, Bayana, Gangapur City, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Borivali and Bandra (T).

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Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 22075/22076). The proposed service will have the following stoppages:

Charlapalli, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomtinagar, Barabanki, Gonda and Gorakhpur.