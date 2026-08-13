Railway Board approves 7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains – check routes, stops

7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains have been approved by the Railway Board. Check their proposed routes, stops and other key service details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 09:44 PM IST
7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains approved (Image: Ministry of Railways)7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains approved (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Amrit Bharat Express trains: The Railway Board (RB) has approved seven new Amrit Bharat Express trains to expand rail connectivity across the country. These trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

Here’s a look at the proposed Amrit Bharat train services, including their routes, scheduled stops and other key details.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express (Train number 22363/22364). The proposed service will have the following stoppages:

Dhanbad Jn, NSC Bose Jn Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheral, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

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Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express

The RB has approved the introduction of the Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Amrit Bharat Express (Train number 20436/20435). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages: Prayagraj, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Kalyan.

Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express

The national transporter has approved the introduction of the Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 20437/20438). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages: Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, Idgah Agra, Bayana, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi, Ratlam, Vadodara and Udhna.

Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express

The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of the Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 14121/14122). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages:

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Subedarganj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Bharuwa Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nasik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

Also Read | Indian Railways approves 2 new trains, extends 4 services; 7 get new stops – Check routes

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 15095/15096). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages: Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad and Delhi.

Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express

The RB has also approved the introduction of the Gorakhpur-Bandra (T) Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 15085/15086). The proposed weekly service will have the following stoppages:

Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Fort, Bayana, Gangapur City, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Borivali and Bandra (T).

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Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 22075/22076). The proposed service will have the following stoppages:

Charlapalli, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomtinagar, Barabanki, Gonda and Gorakhpur.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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