Indian Railways allows UDID card holders to travel in unreserved PwD coaches

Indian Railways latest news: The Ministry of Railways has allowed Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) holding a valid UDID (Unique Disability ID) card to travel in unreserved coaches designated for PwDs.
In a letter dated April 2, 2026, addressed to all Principal Chief Commercial Managers (PCCMs) of zonal railways, the Railway Board (RB) stated that PwDs having valid UDID cards issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), as well as those eligible for concessional fares under Indian Railways, will be treated as bona fide passengers.
It also said that they will be allowed to travel in SLRD (Second Class cum Luggage and Brake Van with Compartment for Divyangjan) or LSLRD coaches earmarked for PwDs, provided they hold valid travel authority.
“It is clarified that PwDs holding valid UDID cards issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and also those PwDs who have been granted concessional fare facility by Indian Railways will be čonsidered as bonafide passengers for travelling in the SLRD/LSLRD coaches earmarked for PwDs subject to holding a valid authority to travel.
Action against other passengers (not authorised to travel in such coaches) found travelling in these coaches shall be taken as per provisions of Railway Act, 1989,” it said.
Indian Railways’ initiatives for Divyangjans
The national transporter has also undertaken several initiatives to enhance the welfare of PwDs or Divyangjans. These include concessional fare benefits, provision of wheelchairs and battery-operated vehicles, and the introduction of the Yatri Mitra Sewa service.
In addition, the Railways has also permitted the allotment of vacant lower berths to senior citizens, PwDs, and pregnant women who were originally assigned middle or upper berths in the train.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More