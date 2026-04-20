Indian Railways allows UDID card holders to travel in unreserved PwD coaches

UDID card holders can now travel in unreserved coaches designated for persons with disabilities (Image generated with AI)

Indian Railways latest news: The Ministry of Railways has allowed Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) holding a valid UDID (Unique Disability ID) card to travel in unreserved coaches designated for PwDs.

In a letter dated April 2, 2026, addressed to all Principal Chief Commercial Managers (PCCMs) of zonal railways, the Railway Board (RB) stated that PwDs having valid UDID cards issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), as well as those eligible for concessional fares under Indian Railways, will be treated as bona fide passengers.

It also said that they will be allowed to travel in SLRD (Second Class cum Luggage and Brake Van with Compartment for Divyangjan) or LSLRD coaches earmarked for PwDs, provided they hold valid travel authority.