Indian Railways rolls out AI system to boost freight wagon security: Here’s how it works

3 min readSep 27, 2026 12:05 PM IST
Indian Railways freight train security: Indian Railways has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to improve freight train security and make the inspection of freight wagons faster and more reliable. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, has developed Project DRISHTI, an AI-powered solution designed to monitor freight wagon doors, locks and seals.
What is Project DRISHTI?
According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, Project DRISHTI uses AI, high-speed cameras, intelligent lighting and secure networking to inspect freight wagons as trains pass through designated monitoring points.
The technology is designed to identify wagon numbers and check the condition of their doors, locks and seals. It can help detect whether a seal or lock is intact or whether a possible irregularity needs attention.
How will the AI system work?
As a freight train passes through a monitoring point, cameras capture images of the wagons. The AI-based system then analyses the images to check key details, including the condition of wagon doors, locks and seals. The inspection findings can also be recorded digitally, allowing railway staff to identify and respond to possible issues more quickly.
Why is the system important?
Freight trains carry essential commodities and support industries, agriculture and supply chains across the country. For Northeast Frontier Railway, freight transportation is particularly important because difficult geographical and environmental conditions can make road transportation challenging.
Ensuring that wagon doors are properly closed and securely sealed is therefore an important part of protecting consignments during transit. Earlier, checking freight wagon doors, locks and seals was largely a manual process. This could be difficult and time-consuming, particularly at night or during adverse weather conditions.
Project DRISHTI has been designed to reduce dependence on manual inspection by using technology to carry out checks more quickly and consistently.
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How can it help railway staff?
The AI-based monitoring system is expected to support frontline railway personnel, including RPF and commercial staff. By providing faster information about possible problems with wagon doors, locks or seals, the system can help staff take timely action and reduce delays in freight operations.
“The technology-enabled monitoring is expected to help safeguard consignments, reduce delays and facilitate the work of frontline railway personnel, including RPF and commercial staff. By enabling faster identification of possible irregularities, the system is expected to strengthen freight monitoring while reducing the dependence on manual inspection alone,” Sharma said.