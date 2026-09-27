Indian Railways rolls out AI system to boost freight wagon security: Here’s how it works

Indian Railways has rolled out an AI-based system to improve freight wagon security. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways freight train security: Indian Railways has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to improve freight train security and make the inspection of freight wagons faster and more reliable. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, has developed Project DRISHTI, an AI-powered solution designed to monitor freight wagon doors, locks and seals.

What is Project DRISHTI?

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, Project DRISHTI uses AI, high-speed cameras, intelligent lighting and secure networking to inspect freight wagons as trains pass through designated monitoring points.

The technology is designed to identify wagon numbers and check the condition of their doors, locks and seals. It can help detect whether a seal or lock is intact or whether a possible irregularity needs attention.