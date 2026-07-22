Indian Railways: 89% of train tickets now booked online, counter sales drop to 11%

89% of Indian Railways tickets booked online as counter sales drop to 11% (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways train ticket booking: The Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday that nearly 89 per cent of passengers booked their train tickets online, while counter ticket bookings fell to just 11 per cent over the last one year. Between June 2025 and June 2026, a total of 65.08 crore reserved train tickets were booked.

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In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that after strict measures were introduced for online ticket booking, online reservations accounted for the vast majority of train ticket sales between June 2025 and June 2026.

Of the total 65.08 crore reserved train tickets booked during the period, around 57.90 crore were booked online, while only 7.18 crore tickets were booked through railway reservation counters.