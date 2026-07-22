Indian Railways: 89% of train tickets now booked online, counter sales drop to 11%

2 min readJul 22, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Indian Railways train ticket booking: The Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday that nearly 89 per cent of passengers booked their train tickets online, while counter ticket bookings fell to just 11 per cent over the last one year. Between June 2025 and June 2026, a total of 65.08 crore reserved train tickets were booked.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that after strict measures were introduced for online ticket booking, online reservations accounted for the vast majority of train ticket sales between June 2025 and June 2026.
Of the total 65.08 crore reserved train tickets booked during the period, around 57.90 crore were booked online, while only 7.18 crore tickets were booked through railway reservation counters.
Online vs Counter Ticket Sales: June 2025-June 2026
65.08 Cr
Total tickets sold, after enforcement of strict online booking measures
Share of Online vs Counter Bookings
By number of tickets sold (in Crore)
89%Online
Online ticketing
57.90 Cr89%
Counter booking
07.18 Cr11%
Source: Lok Sabha
Indian Railways deactivates 6.68 crore user accounts, suspends 6.22 crore more for revalidation
The Union Minister further said that IRCTC has not deactivated any user account for not linking Aadhaar. He added that IRCTC identifies suspicious user IDs using broad parameters such as unusual mobile numbers, email domains and IP addresses.
He said that between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026, more than 6.68 crore user accounts were deactivated, while over 6.22 crore accounts were temporarily suspended with an option for revalidation.
Vaishnaw further said that Aadhaar authentication has helped in preventing the creation and operation of fake or unauthorized multiple user accounts controlled by agents.
“This measure acts as an effective safeguard against account multiplication and automated misuse, thereby ensuring fair allocation of tickets. Aadhaar authentication has contributed to improved ticket availability for genuine passengers by reducing unfair booking practices and enhancing transparency in the online booking system,” he added.
Indian Railways' Anti-Fraud Measures in e-Ticketing
Key Numbers
6+ Cr
Suspicious user IDs deactivated
2024 to 2026 (upto 30.06.2026)
6.22 Cr
Suspicious user IDs put under revalidation
01.01.2024 to 30.06.2026
530
Complaints lodged on National Cyber Crime Portal
Linked to 3.93 lakh suspicious PNRs
13,343
Suspicious email domains blocked
FY 2025-26 & 2026-27 (till 30.06.2026)
Other Anti-Fraud Measures
c
Rigorous revalidation and verification of user accounts underway to weed out suspicious IDs.
b
Complaints on suspicious bookings tracked and reported via the National Cyber Crime Portal.
🔒
Only Aadhaar-verified users are allowed to book Tatkal tickets and ARP (Advance Reservation Period) tickets.
Source: Lok Sabha