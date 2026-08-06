Indian Railways takes up 764 km of new lines to boost connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region

Seemanchal rail connectivity is set to improve as Indian Railways takes up 764 km of new rail line projects in Bihar.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readAug 6, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Indian Railways takes up 764 km of new lines to boost Bihar's Seemanchal connectivity (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways takes up 764 km of new lines to boost Bihar's Seemanchal connectivity (Image generated using AI)
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Railway connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region: Indian Railways has planned 764 km of new line projects to improve connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region. The proposed infrastructure expansion aims to improve passenger services, facilitate freight movement and support economic growth.

The Seemanchal region generally refers to the north-eastern part of Bihar and comprises districts including Purnia, Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj. The region shares borders with West Bengal, Nepal, and Bangladesh, making it strategically important for rail connectivity with eastern and north-eastern India.

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In a written reply to Lok Sabha on August 5, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways has undertaken 764 km of new line projects to improve rail connectivity between Bihar’s Seemanchal region, West Bengal, and the North-Eastern States.

The minister was responding to questions raised by Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav), who asked whether the government was preparing a detailed master plan to strengthen rail connectivity between the Seemanchal region of Bihar, West Bengal and the North-Eastern States. He also sought details on whether the government has plans to develop additional yards, platforms and bypass lines at Katihar Junction in view of increasing rail traffic.

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A look at the railway projects planned to improve connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region:

 

Improving Rail Connectivity in Seemanchal Region, Bihar

11 Projects
Linking Seemanchal with West Bengal & Northeastern States
₹3,198 Cr
Sanctioned recently across 4 projects
Projects Under Construction: Progress
Katihar-Kumedpur Doubling (30 Km)
Section commissioned
 
11/30 Km
Major bridges done
 
3/7
Minor bridges done
 
All
Katihar-Mukuria Doubling (35 Km)
Section commissioned
 
17/35 Km
Major bridges done
 
3/10
Station bldgs. done
 
2/5
Recently Sanctioned Projects, by Cost
Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri 3rd & 4th Line (57 Km)₹1,630 Cr
 
Thakurganj-Siliguri Doubling (57 Km)₹916 Cr
 
Aluabari-Thakurganj Doubling (20 Km)₹326 Cr
 
Siliguri-New Jalpaiguri Doubling (7 Km)₹326 Cr
 
DPR Prepared (Awaiting Sanction)
Goldenganj-Katihar 3rd & 4th Line300 Km
Aluabari-Kumedpur 3rd & 4th Line129 Km
Malda Town-Kumedpur 3rd & 4th Line62 Km
Survey Stage (FLS Sanctioned for DPR)
Arariya-Thakurganj Doubling111 Km
Forbesganj-Lakshmipur New Line18 Km
Together, the 11 projects span survey, DPR and sanctioning stages through to active construction, aimed at strengthening Seemanchal's rail links with West Bengal and the Northeast.
Source: Lok Sabha
Express InfoGenIE
 

Katihar Junction railway station

The Railway Minister said Katihar Junction handles 172 passenger trains and 25 goods trains every day. To manage this traffic, the station currently has 49 railway lines, nine platforms, four pit lines, and two stabling lines.

The Railway Minister said Katihar Junction has been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). He added that the station already offers several passenger amenities, including high-level platforms, waiting halls, platform shelters, foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, toilets, and a circulating area.

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“At Katihar Junction station, during recent years, the works of additional platform shelters on platform no. 2 & 3, toilets for Divyangjan and raising to high-level platform of Manihari Terminal have been completed,” the minister said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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