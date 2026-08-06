Indian Railways takes up 764 km of new lines to boost connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region

Indian Railways takes up 764 km of new lines to boost Bihar's Seemanchal connectivity (Image generated using AI)

Railway connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region: Indian Railways has planned 764 km of new line projects to improve connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region. The proposed infrastructure expansion aims to improve passenger services, facilitate freight movement and support economic growth.

The Seemanchal region generally refers to the north-eastern part of Bihar and comprises districts including Purnia, Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj. The region shares borders with West Bengal, Nepal, and Bangladesh, making it strategically important for rail connectivity with eastern and north-eastern India.

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In a written reply to Lok Sabha on August 5, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways has undertaken 764 km of new line projects to improve rail connectivity between Bihar’s Seemanchal region, West Bengal, and the North-Eastern States.