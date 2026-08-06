Indian Railways takes up 764 km of new lines to boost connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region

3 min readAug 6, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Railway connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region: Indian Railways has planned 764 km of new line projects to improve connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region. The proposed infrastructure expansion aims to improve passenger services, facilitate freight movement and support economic growth.
The Seemanchal region generally refers to the north-eastern part of Bihar and comprises districts including Purnia, Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj. The region shares borders with West Bengal, Nepal, and Bangladesh, making it strategically important for rail connectivity with eastern and north-eastern India.
In a written reply to Lok Sabha on August 5, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways has undertaken 764 km of new line projects to improve rail connectivity between Bihar’s Seemanchal region, West Bengal, and the North-Eastern States.
The minister was responding to questions raised by Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav), who asked whether the government was preparing a detailed master plan to strengthen rail connectivity between the Seemanchal region of Bihar, West Bengal and the North-Eastern States. He also sought details on whether the government has plans to develop additional yards, platforms and bypass lines at Katihar Junction in view of increasing rail traffic.
A look at the railway projects planned to improve connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region:
Improving Rail Connectivity in Seemanchal Region, Bihar
11 Projects
Linking Seemanchal with West Bengal & Northeastern States
₹3,198 Cr
Sanctioned recently across 4 projects
Projects Under Construction: Progress
Katihar-Kumedpur Doubling (30 Km)
Section commissioned
11/30 Km
Katihar-Mukuria Doubling (35 Km)
Section commissioned
17/35 Km
Recently Sanctioned Projects, by Cost
Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri 3rd & 4th Line (57 Km)₹1,630 Cr
Thakurganj-Siliguri Doubling (57 Km)₹916 Cr
Aluabari-Thakurganj Doubling (20 Km)₹326 Cr
Siliguri-New Jalpaiguri Doubling (7 Km)₹326 Cr
DPR Prepared (Awaiting Sanction)
Goldenganj-Katihar 3rd & 4th Line300 Km
Aluabari-Kumedpur 3rd & 4th Line129 Km
Malda Town-Kumedpur 3rd & 4th Line62 Km
Survey Stage (FLS Sanctioned for DPR)
Arariya-Thakurganj Doubling111 Km
Forbesganj-Lakshmipur New Line18 Km
Source: Lok Sabha
Katihar Junction railway station
The Railway Minister said Katihar Junction handles 172 passenger trains and 25 goods trains every day. To manage this traffic, the station currently has 49 railway lines, nine platforms, four pit lines, and two stabling lines.
The Railway Minister said Katihar Junction has been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). He added that the station already offers several passenger amenities, including high-level platforms, waiting halls, platform shelters, foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, toilets, and a circulating area.
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“At Katihar Junction station, during recent years, the works of additional platform shelters on platform no. 2 & 3, toilets for Divyangjan and raising to high-level platform of Manihari Terminal have been completed,” the minister said.