Indian Railways to take up 423 km of new lines in West Bengal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New railway line projects in West Bengal: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said 423 km of new lines will be taken up in West Bengal. The move aims to further improve regional connectivity, strengthen freight and passenger movement. The rail infrastructure projects in the state falls under the jurisdiction of three railway zones: Eastern Railway (ER), South Eastern Railway (SER) and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zones.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said that several railway projects in West Bengal were sanctioned as individual or as part of ongoing projects. However, many of them could not be taken up due to issues such as delays in land acquisition, law and order problems, and lack of cooperation from the state government. He added that, considering public demand, the Railways has decided to take up these projects again.