From track doubling to Kavach 4.0: Indian Railways approves Rs 345 crore projects in Odisha, UP

Indian Railways has approved projects worth Rs 345 crore in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The approvals include a 6-km rail line doubling project in Odisha and Kavach 4.0 across 614.75 route kilometres of Varanasi Division in UP.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 28, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Indian Railways approves Rs 345 crore projects in Odisha and Uttar PradeshIndian Railways approves Rs 345 crore projects in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways new projects: Indian Railways has approved two projects worth Rs 345 crore in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, covering line doubling and the expansion of the indigenously-developed Kavach 4.0, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

Of these, Rs 122 crore has been approved for a 6-km Barbil-Bolanikhadan doubling project in Odisha, while Rs 223 crore has been cleared for Kavach 4.0 across 614.75 route km (RKM) of Varanasi Division in Uttar Pradesh.

Rs 122 crore railway line doubling project in Odisha

The Barbil-Bolanikhadan railway line falls under the administrative jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER). The 6-km-long section is an important mineral movement corridor and has been identified under the Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor of Indian Railways.

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The existing Barbil-Bolanikhadan section is a single-line stretch and currently handles around 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of traffic, including about six loaded iron ore rakes every day.

“Doubling this 6 km stretch, ahead of the full realisation of SAIL’s mine expansion and port/plant capacity additions, will help to prevent the capacity constraints in the designated mineral corridor. The approved work will support the growing freight requirements, improve rail connectivity for movement of iron ore to steel plants and ports, and strengthen rail capacity as mining, industrial and port activities expand in the region,” it said in a statement.

Rs 223 crore for Kavach 4.0 in Uttar Pradesh

On the otherhand, the Kavach will improve operational safety of trains. It will prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) and can automatically apply brakes when required. It also monitors train operations to support safer train movement.

The national transporter has been expanding Kavach 4.0 across its network. Recently, the national transporter commissioned Kavach 4.0 for the first time on the Malkajgiri-Kamareddi section of the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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