From track doubling to Kavach 4.0: Indian Railways approves Rs 345 crore projects in Odisha, UP

Indian Railways new projects: Indian Railways has approved two projects worth Rs 345 crore in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, covering line doubling and the expansion of the indigenously-developed Kavach 4.0, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

Of these, Rs 122 crore has been approved for a 6-km Barbil-Bolanikhadan doubling project in Odisha, while Rs 223 crore has been cleared for Kavach 4.0 across 614.75 route km (RKM) of Varanasi Division in Uttar Pradesh.

Rs 122 crore railway line doubling project in Odisha

The Barbil-Bolanikhadan railway line falls under the administrative jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER). The 6-km-long section is an important mineral movement corridor and has been identified under the Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor of Indian Railways.