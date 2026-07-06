Railways to run 300 special trains for Puri Rath Yatra, 100 for Onam in Kerala: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways special trains: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that Indian Railways will run 300 special trains for this year’s Puri Rath Yatra and 100 special trains for the Onam festival in Kerala. These special trains will handle the festive rush and meet the increased travel demand during both festivals.

This year, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will begin on July 16. Meanwhile, the Onam festival will be celebrated next month.

The Railway Minister made the announcement during his visit to Odisha, where he flagged off two new trains to improve rail connectivity: the Puri-Koraput Express and the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express, which will operate daily.