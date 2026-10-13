Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath rush: Indian Railways to operate 3.4 lakh regular train trips, notifies 8,000+ special trips

2 min readUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 10:56 PM IST
Indian Railways festive season trains 2026: Indian Railways is set to operate 3.4 lakh regular train trips during the festive season from October 1 to November 30, 2026, compared with 3.3 lakh trips last year. As of October 13, the Railways had notified 8,454 special train trips to meet the rising demand during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the regular timetable remains the backbone of festive travel arrangements, with more than 16,000 additional regular service trips scheduled compared with the previous year. These include the regularisation of special trains and the introduction of new services.
During the festive period, more than 37,000 regular service trips are scheduled for Uttar Pradesh, over 31,000 for Bihar and more than 27,000 for West Bengal.
Durga Puja rush: 49 special trains planned for West Bengal
The national transporter has planned additional special train services to West Bengal and neighbouring eastern-region destinations to manage the Durga Puja rush. The services are scheduled to originate between October 13 and 20, 2026, providing more travel options during the festive period.
The planned services will connect major destinations in West Bengal, including Howrah, Kolkata, Sealdah, Santragachi, Shalimar, Malda Town and Asansol, as well as New Jalpaiguri and other destinations in the eastern region.
Of these, 27 special trains are planned from the Northern Railway region, 14 from the Southern region and eight from the Western region to West Bengal.
Bihar, UP account for largest share of notified special train trips
Among the states, Bihar accounts for the highest number of notified special train trips at 2,057, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,056, Delhi with 975, Maharashtra with 836 and West Bengal with 464.
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“Puja Special trains are planned to add capacity over and above regular services on selected routes and dates, helping provide more travel options during periods of heightened demand,” it said.
The Railways also said that it may notify additional services depending on passenger demand and operational requirements.
To increase accommodation on existing trains, Indian Railways has also permanently augmented services using 412 additional coaches compared with the previous year. These include 75 General Class coaches.