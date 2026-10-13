Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath rush: Indian Railways to operate 3.4 lakh regular train trips, notifies 8,000+ special trips

Indian Railways plans 3.4 lakh regular train trips and has notified over 8,000 special train trips to manage the festive rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath this year.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 10:56 PM IST
Indian Railways plans 3.4 lakh regular train trips and over 8,000 special trips to manage the festive rush. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Indian Railways plans 3.4 lakh regular train trips and over 8,000 special trips to manage the festive rush. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Indian Railways festive season trains 2026: Indian Railways is set to operate 3.4 lakh regular train trips during the festive season from October 1 to November 30, 2026, compared with 3.3 lakh trips last year. As of October 13, the Railways had notified 8,454 special train trips to meet the rising demand during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the regular timetable remains the backbone of festive travel arrangements, with more than 16,000 additional regular service trips scheduled compared with the previous year. These include the regularisation of special trains and the introduction of new services.

During the festive period, more than 37,000 regular service trips are scheduled for Uttar Pradesh, over 31,000 for Bihar and more than 27,000 for West Bengal.

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Durga Puja rush: 49 special trains planned for West Bengal

The national transporter has planned additional special train services to West Bengal and neighbouring eastern-region destinations to manage the Durga Puja rush. The services are scheduled to originate between October 13 and 20, 2026, providing more travel options during the festive period.

The planned services will connect major destinations in West Bengal, including Howrah, Kolkata, Sealdah, Santragachi, Shalimar, Malda Town and Asansol, as well as New Jalpaiguri and other destinations in the eastern region.

Of these, 27 special trains are planned from the Northern Railway region, 14 from the Southern region and eight from the Western region to West Bengal.

Bihar, UP account for largest share of notified special train trips

Among the states, Bihar accounts for the highest number of notified special train trips at 2,057, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,056, Delhi with 975, Maharashtra with 836 and West Bengal with 464.

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“Puja Special trains are planned to add capacity over and above regular services on selected routes and dates, helping provide more travel options during periods of heightened demand,” it said.

The Railways also said that it may notify additional services depending on passenger demand and operational requirements.

To increase accommodation on existing trains, Indian Railways has also permanently augmented services using 412 additional coaches compared with the previous year. These include 75 General Class coaches.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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