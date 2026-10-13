Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath rush: Indian Railways to operate 3.4 lakh regular train trips, notifies 8,000+ special trips

Indian Railways plans 3.4 lakh regular train trips and over 8,000 special trips to manage the festive rush. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Indian Railways festive season trains 2026: Indian Railways is set to operate 3.4 lakh regular train trips during the festive season from October 1 to November 30, 2026, compared with 3.3 lakh trips last year. As of October 13, the Railways had notified 8,454 special train trips to meet the rising demand during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the regular timetable remains the backbone of festive travel arrangements, with more than 16,000 additional regular service trips scheduled compared with the previous year. These include the regularisation of special trains and the introduction of new services.

During the festive period, more than 37,000 regular service trips are scheduled for Uttar Pradesh, over 31,000 for Bihar and more than 27,000 for West Bengal.