Indian Railways takes up 2,455 km of works and surveys to improve Haldia Port connectivity

Rail projects to boost Haldia Port connectivity: Indian Railways has taken up 2,455 km of infrastructure works and surveys to improve connectivity to Haldia Port. The initiative aims to enhance freight movement, improve logistics efficiency and strengthen rail links to one of eastern India’s key ports.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared data showing that works and surveys covering a total of 2,455 km have been taken up to improve connectivity to Haldia Port.

The minister was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Sinha on whether only the survey for the Tamluk-Panskura 3rd and 4th line project had been sanctioned for improving connectivity to Haldia Port, while the project was yet to receive execution approval.