Railway Board approves 2 new trains, 9 get new stops – Check routes

3 min readSep 24, 2026 01:37 PM IST
Indian Railways new trains: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of two new train services across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It also approved the stoppages of nine trains. The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.
However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.
Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon:
The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the 11433/11434 Pune-Beed Express as a daily train service. Train number 11433 Pune-Beed Express will depart from Pune at 22:45 hrs and reach Beed at 06:00 hrs. In the return direction, train number 11434 Beed-Pune Express will leave Beed at 21:30 hrs and arrive at Pune at 05:20 hrs.
The train will halt at several important stations during its journey, including Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Shrigonda Road, Ahilyanagar, Narayandoho, New Ashti and Amalner Bhandyache.
- Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU
According to the Railway Board circular dated September 9, the Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU has been approved as a daily service. The service will operate as train number 69105/69106. Train number 69105 Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU will depart from Pratapnagar at 05:00 hrs and reach Tanda Road at 09:35 hrs, the next day. In the return direction, train number 69106 will leave Tanda Road at 17:05 hrs and arrive at Pratapnagar at 21:25 hrs.
During its journey, the train will halt at important stations including Dabhoi, Chhuchhapura, Bodeli, Pavi, Chhota Udepur, Padaliya Road, Motisadhli, Ambari Richhavi, Alirajpur, Khandala, Jobat and Dekakund.
Story continues below this ad
Railway Board approves new stoppages for 9 trains: Full list
- Train number 13257/13258 Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jansadharan Express at Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh
- Train number 14661/14662 Barmer-Jammu Tawi Express at Sambhar Lake
- Train number 15013/15014 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Ranikhet Express at Malakhera
- Train number 22901/22902 Bandra(T)-Udaipur Express at Kapasan
- Train number 17481/17482 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express at Norla Road
- Train number 12859/12860 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express at Ghatshila
- Train number 12129/12130 Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express at Ghatshila
- Train number 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express at Manoharpur
- Train number 14701/14702 Shri Ganganagar-Bandra (T) Amarpura Aravali Express at Gogameri