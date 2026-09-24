Railway Board approves 2 new trains, 9 get new stops – Check routes

The Railway Board has approved two new train services and additional stops for nine trains. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways new trains: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of two new train services across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It also approved the stoppages of nine trains. The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.

Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon: