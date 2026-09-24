Railway Board approves 2 new trains, 9 get new stops – Check routes

Railway Board approves two new trains and adds stops to nine others, with passengers able to check the updated routes and stations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 24, 2026 01:37 PM IST
The Railway Board has approved two new train services and additional stops for nine trains. (Image generated using AI)The Railway Board has approved two new train services and additional stops for nine trains. (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways new trains: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of two new train services across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It also approved the stoppages of nine trains. The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.

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Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon:

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The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the 11433/11434 Pune-Beed Express as a daily train service. Train number 11433 Pune-Beed Express will depart from Pune at 22:45 hrs and reach Beed at 06:00 hrs. In the return direction, train number 11434 Beed-Pune Express will leave Beed at 21:30 hrs and arrive at Pune at 05:20 hrs.

The train will halt at several important stations during its journey, including Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Shrigonda Road, Ahilyanagar, Narayandoho, New Ashti and Amalner Bhandyache.

  • Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU

According to the Railway Board circular dated September 9, the Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU has been approved as a daily service. The service will operate as train number 69105/69106. Train number 69105 Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU will depart from Pratapnagar at 05:00 hrs and reach Tanda Road at 09:35 hrs, the next day. In the return direction, train number 69106 will leave Tanda Road at 17:05 hrs and arrive at Pratapnagar at 21:25 hrs.

During its journey, the train will halt at important stations including Dabhoi, Chhuchhapura, Bodeli, Pavi, Chhota Udepur, Padaliya Road, Motisadhli, Ambari Richhavi, Alirajpur, Khandala, Jobat and Dekakund.

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Railway Board approves new stoppages for 9 trains: Full list

  • Train number 13257/13258 Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jansadharan Express at Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh
  • Train number 14661/14662 Barmer-Jammu Tawi Express at Sambhar Lake
  • Train number 15013/15014 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Ranikhet Express at Malakhera
  • Train number 22901/22902 Bandra(T)-Udaipur Express at Kapasan
  • Train number 17481/17482 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express at Norla Road
  • Train number 12859/12860 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express at Ghatshila
  • Train number 12129/12130 Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express at Ghatshila
  • Train number 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express at Manoharpur
  • Train number 14701/14702 Shri Ganganagar-Bandra (T) Amarpura Aravali Express at Gogameri

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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